Friday Dots: Volleyball begins quest for final four return tonight

Huskies open NCAA run at home against Ivy League Champs

By John Sayler
NCAA Volleyball: Women’s Volleyball Championship-Kentucky vs Washington Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Catch the ProDawg Recap from GoHuskies here.

Men’s Basketball

Since participating in the Crossover Classic in South Dakota last week, three of the four teams have reported COVID-19 cases.

Volleyball, Friday 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena. ESPN+

Just seven months ago, the Huskies (who were seeded sixth) made it all the way to the Final Four.

Washington, the Pac-12 volleyball champ, are winners of 17 of its past 18 matches.

Men’s Soccer

The NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal match between No. 2 Washington and No. 10 Saint Louis will be on Saturday, December 4th at 5:00 p.m. at Husky Soccer Stadium. Watch here.

Retro Dot

What a game.

