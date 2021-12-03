If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

In this article from 710 ESPN Seattle, Jake Heaps weighs in on Jake Haener possibly joining Kalen DeBoer at UW.

In UW Film Study style (except their GIFs need work), Volswire shows us a nice mix of DeBoer’s offense.

.

Catch the ProDawg Recap from GoHuskies here.

.

Men’s Basketball

Since participating in the Crossover Classic in South Dakota last week, three of the four teams have reported COVID-19 cases.

The UW men’s basketball team is 100% vaccinated despite the positive cases which lead to the postponement of the game with Arizona. Sunday’s home game against UCLA is still scheduled to go ahead as planned. — Luka Kučan (@luka_kucan) December 2, 2021

.

Percy Allen from The Seattle Times says Sunday’s game against UCLA is still in jeopardy.

.

Volleyball, Friday 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena. ESPN+

Just seven months ago, the Huskies (who were seeded sixth) made it all the way to the Final Four.

After a Final Four appearance just eight months ago, @UWVolleyball opens the NCAA tournament this Friday with experience to its name | via @spencerssmith24 https://t.co/PNLqStM203 — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) December 2, 2021

.

Washington, the Pac-12 volleyball champ, are winners of 17 of its past 18 matches.

Starting against Brown on Friday night, can UW replicate last year's run to the Final Four? Outside hitter Claire Hoffman is confident that if the Huskies play their best, they can beat anyone in the country. https://t.co/RhxDP1i5xg — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) December 2, 2021

.

Men’s Soccer

The NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal match between No. 2 Washington and No. 10 Saint Louis will be on Saturday, December 4th at 5:00 p.m. at Husky Soccer Stadium. Watch here.

One last time at Husky Soccer Stadium...We NEED your support, Dawg Fans!!



See you on Saturday at 5 PM!



️ https://t.co/4OLo3FXME9#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/g4Qx0kHYHk — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 29, 2021

.

Retro Dot

What a game.

.