College Football Champ Week Open Thread

It’s Thanksgiving weekend which means plenty of games on both Friday and Saturday. Because of that this week’s open thread and viewing guide is coming out in time for you to discuss both days’ worth of games.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

FRIDAY, NOV 26TH

5:00 pm- #10 Oregon vs. #17 Utah (DK Betting Line -3), ABC

Dear baby Jesus. We don’t need another 31 point Utah victory. I’ll take like a 10 point one. Don’t want to overdo it on the asks. Thanks a million. Amen.

As far as stakes go, the winner of this game gets to go the Rose Bowl. Even if absolute chaos happened in front of them I don’t think there’s any path to Oregon to make the CFP. So let’s all root for the Utes in Pasadena shall we.

SATURDAY, NOV 27TH

9:00 am- #9 Baylor vs. #5 Oklahoma State (DK Betting Line -5.5), ABC

I remember watching the Cowboys squeak out a win over Boise State back in September and you never could have convinced me back then that Oklahoma State would be potentially one win away from a College Football Playoff appearance. They need at least one of Alabama, Michigan, and Cincinnati to lose plus win themselves but the path is there. Baylor with a win would secure a New Year’s 6 bowl appearance.

1:00 pm-#3 Alabama vs. #1 Georgia (DK Betting Line -6.5), CBS

The Bulldogs have been the best team in college football all season. Alabama last week needed a 90+ yard touchdown drive in the final minute just to force overtime and keep their CFP hopes alive. I expect Georgia to completely wreck Alabama’s offensive line and throttle them in this game but we’ll see. Georgia likely still gets into the CFP with a loss but it’s not completely certain. Bama with a loss has a chance as well but no 2 loss team has ever made the field so it seems doubtful that would be the case. Imagine a playoff with no Bama, Clemson, or Ohio State. Glorious.

Alternate 1:00 pm-#21 Houston vs. #4 Cincinnati (DK Betting Line -10.5), ABC

Part of me is still worried that the committee is going to leave at Cincinnati even if they complete an undefeated season with a win over another possible playoff entrant in Notre Dame. But the most likely outcome is that we’ll get the chance to find out if they put in a G5 team for the first time.

5:00 pm- #13 Iowa at #2 Michigan (DK Betting Line -10.5), FOX

There’s a 82% chance that this game is borderline unwatchable. Iowa’s offense is a complete trainwreck when they don’t get the ball well into opponent’s territory. Michigan’s offensive line is likely good enough to compete against Iowa’s defensive front but if they can’t then this is going to be a slog. Expect Iowa’s defense to at least once either score directly or put their offense in the red zone right away. If the Wolverines hold on though then it means one of the opponents from the Huskies’ schedule will be in the CFP.

Alternate 5:00 pm- #16 Wake Forest vs. #15 Pittsburgh (DK Betting Line -3), ABC

I’m sure there are East Coast people who will be completely uninterested in Oregon/Utah. But it’s tough to imagine a less enticing pair of 2 teams to meet in a conference title game than Wake and Pitt. I actually think this is going to be a way more fun game to watch. These have been 2 of the best offenses in college football and even though neither team has a shot at the playoff it should still be fun.

8:00 pm- USC at California (DK Betting Line -4.5), FS1

Even the sickos think you’re a sicko if you watch this game. They decided to make up the previously postponed COVID game because at the time it looked like this would decide bowl eligibility for one of them. Instead both lost last week and now it’s a matchup of teams trying to get to 5 wins. There have been rumors about UW’s interest in USC interim head coach Donte Williams so maybe you turn in just in case something comes up with regards to that. But otherwise just let these 2 teams go into the offseason in privacy (although USC is going to have a lot more fun this offseason than Cal).