Wednesday Dots: Hurry Up and Wait

And if California slides into the ocean

Like the mystics and statistics say it will

I predict these Dots will be standing until I pay my bill

The Dawgs were set to finally resume their men’s basketball season and commence conference play against the Cougars tonight. Unfortunately, that game has been postponed due to continued Covid issues within the WSU program. Washington is set to finally start Pac-12 play on January 3rd against Arizona.

Speaking of Arizona, Jon Wilner names the Wildcats as one of the two conference favorites in his Pac-12 basketball preview, along with UCLA. He puts USC a notch below, but with an undefeated record, an inside-outside offensive and defensive threat, and a top-10 ranking, I’d say the Trojans belong in that discussion.

While the Husky football team is even further from playing, the news keeps coming. Scott Eklund looks at some 2022 in-state prospects and where they stand with the new coaching staff. On a positive note, Eklund thinks the Dawgs are still the favorites for Vega Ioane, who decommitted during the coaching transition.

Basketball isn’t the only sport impacted by Covid. A series of positive tests forced UCLA to pull out of the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina State just hours before kickoff. The Wolfpack were not happy with how the process went down.

As far as we know, the Alamo Bowl between Oregon and Oklahoma will go down tonight. Tom Fornelli previews that game and several of the other upcoming bowls. Both teams have interim coaching staffs and lots of key players out of the lineup. The Sooners are favored, but the unknowns mean the game could go many different ways.

The Dawgs extended an offer to a defensive line transfer from Hawaii. Another Rainbow defender has caught the eye of the UW defense. In case you’re wondering, Hawaii beat Fresno last year and forced Jake Haener into a season-high four interceptions.

Mike Leach Schadenfreude Dot

The SEC will fall to 0-4 in bowl games this season, losing its first three games to Group of 5 opponents, and then getting blown out by Texas Tech tonight. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 29, 2021

Brotha 4 L https://t.co/LTsjFygvMg — Jordan Miller (@jordantm1997) December 28, 2021