Washington at WSU Postponed Due to COVID-19 Within Cougars Program

Washington State announced this morning that their game against the Huskies scheduled for tonight has been postponed. This was set to be the conference opener for Washington after 2 previous games against Arizona and UCLA were postponed and canceled respectively.

Now Washington is set to return to the court at Arizona at 5p on January 3rd in a replacement game for the one which was postponed a few weeks ago. That means that Washington is once again set to open Pac-12 play in Tucson, a scenario which seemed very unlikely after the initial postponement and reschedule for the end of January. However, Arizona had more games postponed and that spot opened up.

This makes 3 games that were postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Washington program and now a 4th postponed due to the other team. The 2 Husky opponents following the Arizona game, Utah and Colorado, both are also on a pause so it remains to be seen if those games will happen as scheduled.

So far there have been no announcements from the Pac-12 that they will be changing their COVID-19 isolation/quarantine policies after the CDC issued new recommendations on Monday following the spread of the omicron variant. Regardless of the potential change, Washington is likely now to have back Jamal Bey and their 3 assistant coaches who missed the Utah Valley game due to COVID protocols.

Over 25% of D1 men’s basketball programs across the country are now on a program pause. The Washington women’s basketball team announced on Monday that their 2 games for this week would need to be postponed due to cases within the program.