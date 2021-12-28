 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Where Wolves?

Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels represented for the Huskies in the NBA last night

By Max Vrooman

Basketball Dots

  • Dawgman has the notes from Coach Hop’s press conference yesterday where he states the status of Jamal Bey and the assistant coaching staff is unknown depending on if the Pac-12 adopts the new CDC guidelines for length of isolation period.

Football Dots

  • Trent McDuffie officially declared for the NFL Draft yesterday which is a decision we all saw coming since about his 3rd game with the Huskies. It seems hard to imagine him slipping past the first half of the 2nd round.
  • Pro Football Focus has McDuffie going 19th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in their latest Mock Draft.
  • Terrell Bynum publicly announced that he has indeed entered the transfer portal after stating a few weeks ago that he would be returning to Washington for one more season.
  • Bill Connelly ranks the 32 teams to have made the College Football Playoff and has the 2016 Huskies #22 overall which seems fair and is one spot behind this year’s Michigan team set to face off against Georgia on Friday.
  • For Dawgman subscribers, Scott Eklund has a new recruiting blog focused on where the Huskies stand with some of the top unsigned local prospects and whether they might be targets for the new staff.

