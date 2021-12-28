Basketball Dots
- We start with the unfortunate news that this week’s women’s basketball games against Cal and Stanford at home are being postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Washington program. If you had tickets for either game they will be honored for the rescheduled date.
- Jaylen Nowell got the start for a depleted Minnesota Timberwolves team and finished with 29 points and 6 rebounds to help lift them over the Boston Celtics. Jaden McDaniels also had 17 points and 5 rebounds to support the cause.
JAYLEN NOWELL SLAMMED IT ON THAT MAN'S HEAD pic.twitter.com/c97seVjQjN— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 28, 2021
Greg Monroe when asked if he knows who all of his teammates are:— Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) December 28, 2021
"Not gonna lie, Jaylen Nowell played awesome tonight, but I had no idea who that was."
- Dawgman has the notes from Coach Hop’s press conference yesterday where he states the status of Jamal Bey and the assistant coaching staff is unknown depending on if the Pac-12 adopts the new CDC guidelines for length of isolation period.
Football Dots
- Trent McDuffie officially declared for the NFL Draft yesterday which is a decision we all saw coming since about his 3rd game with the Huskies. It seems hard to imagine him slipping past the first half of the 2nd round.
Forever a Dawg!! Thank you Husky Nation pic.twitter.com/mKriCcmsnQ— Trent McDuffie (@trent_mcduffie) December 27, 2021
- Pro Football Focus has McDuffie going 19th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in their latest Mock Draft.
- Terrell Bynum publicly announced that he has indeed entered the transfer portal after stating a few weeks ago that he would be returning to Washington for one more season.
Always and Forever pic.twitter.com/VM6mjzRoyG— Terrell DeVonté Bynum (@TDBynum) December 27, 2021
- Bill Connelly ranks the 32 teams to have made the College Football Playoff and has the 2016 Huskies #22 overall which seems fair and is one spot behind this year’s Michigan team set to face off against Georgia on Friday.
- For Dawgman subscribers, Scott Eklund has a new recruiting blog focused on where the Huskies stand with some of the top unsigned local prospects and whether they might be targets for the new staff.
I’m from the desert going to this… wish me luck ♀️ https://t.co/3iTzQgtAbh— germie bernard (@germie_bernard) December 27, 2021
