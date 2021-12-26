Recruiting Roundup: Some New Husky Offers Get Extended & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. I hope you all had a good Christmas. The Husky staff has been busy the last few weeks extending lots of new offers from coast to coast in both the 2022 and 2023 class.

4 star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville, AL was offered by the Husky staff. Rated as the 37th best defensive lineman in the 2023 class, Osborne is listed at 6’3” and 250 pounds. Osborne holds offers from across the country but it appears that he is looking most closely at Oklahoma, Indiana, and Texas A&M right now. The Huskies will have to get Osborne on campus to have a shot at landing him, and there is plenty of time for the Husky staff to try and get him on campus.

74 Total Tackles

10 Tackles for loss

5.5 Sacks

16 QB Pressures

9 Pass Break Ups



Check out my highlight - https://t.co/LQ3Kilc1Oc — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) November 22, 2021

2023 3 star edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu from Charles Herbert Flowers HS, MD was also offered by the Husky staff. Rated as the 34th best edge player in his class, Umeozulu holds offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, and Boston College. Listed at 6’5” and around 220 pounds, Umeozulu has good size for the edge position and as the case with prospects from the east coast the Huskies will need to get him on campus.

Junior Season Highlights



CO ‘23 DE

6’6 230

3.77 Cumulative GPA

Head Coach : @DaemonDameon



Check out this highlight! https://t.co/23mq9898eM pic.twitter.com/agoi7DRnl8 — Desmond Umeozulu ☨ (@KashDez) November 17, 2021

3 star offensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett from Grimsley HS, NC was another recipient of a Husky offer. With offers from Alabama, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and Michigan Jarrett can basically choose where he wants to go. Listed at 6’5” and around 330 pounds Jarrett already has good size and the Huskies will have some stiff competition to try and land him.

The Husky staff also made the top 10 for 4 star 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada from Pittsburg HS, CA. Rated as the 40th best player in the 2023 class the Huskies are battling ASU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, and UCLA for his commitment. I would expect Rashada to make his commitment sometime this spring and hopefully Coach Deboer and his staff can convince Rashada to become a Husky.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.