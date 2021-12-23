 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Woof size, large

New, 5 comments

A new bat signal from a new coach, and a local recruiting possibility.

By Gabey Lucas

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UCLA v Washington Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Happy Thursday, here’s your dots!

New commit signal just dropped:

New JuCo safety commit:

This is why we like Mike:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...