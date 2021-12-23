Dots: Woof size, large

Happy Thursday, here’s your dots!
New commit signal just dropped:
New commit signal just dropped:
New JuCo safety commit:
New JuCo safety commit:
New Dawgs in the Pack!
Washington officially welcomes Mike Penix and Jabbar Muhammad!
» https://t.co/fhj8gmLHSr pic.twitter.com/vbf6NppzHe
- And Caple talks about the state of Washington’s new star quarterback from Graham Kapowsin, whose late-career heroics have FBS teams reconsidering why he didn’t have offers from them.
Consensus All-American NFL Draft pick
4️⃣x Pro Bowler
4️⃣x Pro Bowler
The hometown Dawg, Budda Baker!
• Grit
• Committed Service
• Humility
• Growth Mindset
• Committed Service
• Humility
• Growth Mindset
These student-athletes have exemplified what it means to be a Husky. Congrats to our Core Values Award recipients for Fall Quarter!
This is why we like Mike:
My reaction to hot chocolate … is still this
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
