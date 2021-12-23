 clock menu more-arrow no yes

All We Hear is Purple: I’m not saying anything profound (ft. Holly Hunter*)

*Holly Hunter does not appear on this podcast. But Idaho’s prestigious potatoes do, alongside Washington’s newly-completed coaching staff.

By Gabey Lucas, andrewberg7, and CollinOM
NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 16 Fresno State at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hello and welcome to episode whatever of All We Hear is Purple, in which Andrew and Gabey talk about — who would’ve guessed — the things that have happened since the last episode.

In other words, not that much, except:

  • Now the coaching staff is complete, we are contractually obligated to have opinions on them
  • Gabey being an idiot who’s German-ass brain takes over when deciding the pronunciation of “Inge”
  • Early signing day, in which the Dawgs have a class small enough that they could be a normal-sized boy band
  • Remaining potential targets for 2022, headlined of course by Josh Conerly
  • The addition of Michael Penix Jr.
  • The state of Oregon State, for some reason?
  • Some implications from the Fresno bowl game
  • Potatoes
  • Jesse Plemons and fictional universities in the Friday Night Lights canon
  • Feeding the pigeons, sometimes feeding the sparrows too, it gives one a sense of enormous wellbeing (Parklife!)

Enjoy (or consume with whichever other emotional reaction one might have, such as whatever the opposite of enjoyment is):

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

