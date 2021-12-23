All We Hear is Purple: I’m not saying anything profound (ft. Holly Hunter*)

Hello and welcome to episode whatever of All We Hear is Purple, in which Andrew and Gabey talk about — who would’ve guessed — the things that have happened since the last episode.
In other words, not that much, except:
- Now the coaching staff is complete, we are contractually obligated to have opinions on them
- Gabey being an idiot who’s German-ass brain takes over when deciding the pronunciation of “Inge”
- Early signing day, in which the Dawgs have a class small enough that they could be a normal-sized boy band
- Remaining potential targets for 2022, headlined of course by Josh Conerly
- The addition of Michael Penix Jr.
- The state of Oregon State, for some reason?
- Some implications from the Fresno bowl game
- Potatoes
- Jesse Plemons and fictional universities in the Friday Night Lights canon
- Feeding the pigeons, sometimes feeding the sparrows too, it gives one a sense of enormous wellbeing (Parklife!)
Enjoy (or consume with whichever other emotional reaction one might have, such as whatever the opposite of enjoyment is):
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
