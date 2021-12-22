Woof: Huskies Land A Juco Safety

Coach Deboer and his staff got some good news today when Demario King, from Cerritos CC committed to UW after getting offered earlier in the day. Listed at around 6’3” and 210 pounds King is a thumper on the football field. The Huskies beat out Arizona for his commitment, and it sounds like the Huskies may be looking at him at a linebacker/hybrid spot. It sounds like King has 3 years to play 2 and will probably enroll early in time for spring ball. This last season he was credited with 39 tackles and 1 interception.

I will have more on him this weekend, but for now welcome him to Montlake and enjoy his film.

6’3 215 SS

Cerritos College

3for 2

AA in Hand https://t.co/1AIWFBhqrH — Demario King (@1demarioking) November 30, 2021

