Dots: The Empowerment Grid

- The Huskies hope that Kalen DeBoer can have the same kind of impact on the program Chris Petersen did, but he will do it in a very different collegiate sports landscape. Mike Vorel takes a look at how the transfer portal, the one-time transfer rule, and the NIL rules impact the job and what DeBoer’s staff has to do to be successful in this world.
- Meanwhile, Christian Caple dives into the full coaching staff now that DeBoer’s assistants are all in place. With a few exceptions, there’s a common thread of a high level of success at lower levels- G5, FCS, or NAIA- but a lack of a track record at the Pac-12 level. Naturally, when you hire a G5 head coach, he has a G5 coaching tree, so it will be on DeBoer to scale this group to the next level.
- On the hardwood, the Dawgs failed to show up against (squints at notes) Utah Valley at Hec Ed. Washington couldn’t shoot from three, the free throw line, or inside the paint, which led to a pathetic 52-point output. Any lingering doubts about whether the “team culture” was to blame for the struggles the last two years vs. Mike Hopkins’s coaching should be put to rest.
- For Dawgman, Scott Eklund examines the rookies from the 2021 Husky football team. With redshirt and Covid rules, the roster has about 80 “freshmen,” so now we need a new term to describe the actual first-year players.
- Also from the 247 network, Brandon Marcelo breaks down the different types of transfers from last season and the impacts they had on their new teams. Not surprisingly, record-setting QB Bailey Zappe tops the list.
