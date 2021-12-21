Football Dots
7⃣ DAWGS have been named the @philsteele042 All-Pac-12 team‼️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 20, 2021
➡️ @trent_mcduffie @jaxson_kirkland @kyler_gordon Tuli Letuligasenoa @rporter00 @jackson_sirmon @TDBynum pic.twitter.com/rB0XNsfbgR
Washington is the ONLY school with two CBs to earn an 85+ grade— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 20, 2021
Kyler Gordon
Trent McDuffie@UW_Football pic.twitter.com/K9i7kP3NDX
- Wishing Will Harris nothing but the best as he heads to Georgia Southern as the defensive coordinator and will hope to parlay that into a power 5 DC job down the road. He’s the first former UW assistant coach not retained to find a new position (although it has been heavily rumored that Ikaika Malloe will wind up as the DL coach at UCLA where they have a vacancy and he was spotted at several bowl practices).
Sources: Former Washington assistant Will Harris has agreed to become Clay Helton’s DC at Georgia Southern. UW ranked No. 1 nationally in pass yards allowed last year and in the Top 30 in total defense the last two years.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2021
- And an update that a few other members from Washington will be joining Helton’s staff as well
Sources: Georgia Southern is hiring two more assistants from Washington under new DC Will Harris. Washington DL coach Rip Rowan, a Georgia native, will be the defensive line coach and analyst Aaron Schwanz will coach the linebackers. Schwanz is a Dave Aranda disciple. https://t.co/IvghBnukMj— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2021
Basketball Dots
- The women’s basketball team was dominant defensively yesterday against Nevada to cruise to a 58-42 win over Nevada and finish 2-0 in the Husky Classic and end non-conference play on a 3-game winning streak. They’ll return to the court on new year’s eve to start their Pac-12 season against Stanford at 5-3.
- The men’s team will conclude their non-conference slate against Utah Valley tonight at 6p. My game preview will be out later this morning.
We've got our final non-conference game of the season coming to Alaska Airlines Arena this Tuesday -- along with a Coat Drive!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) December 20, 2021
Husky Nation, bring new or gently used coats to the game to help those in need in the Seattle area throughout the holiday season.
- Some numbers from you from noted numbers enthusiast Max Vrooman
Best on court Off Pts per 100 Poss:— Max Vrooman (@UWDP_maxvroom) December 20, 2021
1. Fuller 102.4
2. Matthews 100.4
3. Davis 100.0
Best on court Def Pts per 100 Poss:
1. Roberts 94.2
2. Bey 94. 2
3. Davis 95.4
- We need to bring back Luther the anger translator to find out how f***ing furious this means Matisse was if he said this to a ref
Matisse fouls out, tells the official “good job, good job, good job tonight” pic.twitter.com/Ai8Vstv0ZY— rone’s gamblin corner (@_rone) December 21, 2021
Ultimate Dots
- Washington Element (the UW women’s ultimate club team) played North Carolina in the finals of the college championships last night and unfortunately had some uncharacteristic mental mistakes and fell by a final of 15-6. They entered the tournament as the #4 overall seed and upset #1 seed Carleton in the semis so it still was definitely a successful tournament despite the ending. UW star Abby Hecko was unfortunately injured on a scary dangerous play on the first point of the 2nd half so hoping she’s going to be all right. Here are some tournament highlights from her and the rest of the team. And shout out to coach Kelley Hall.
Abby Hecko! ✈️pic.twitter.com/BnShJoYdGk— Ultiworld (@Ultiworld) December 21, 2021
The Abby Hecko show continues. In this episode, a D earlier in the drive leads to a sky and an assist. #USAUltimate #USAUCollegeChamps @UWElement pic.twitter.com/mcWkH71VDM— USA Ultimate (@USAUltimate) December 20, 2021
.@UWElement's Sophia Palmer keeps the drive alive, then scores to tie the game at sixes. #USAUltimate #USAUCollegeChamps pic.twitter.com/YKwELQ2kqw— USA Ultimate (@USAUltimate) December 20, 2021
- It was a more unfortunate outing for the men’s team, the Sundodgers, as they entered the tournament as the #3 overall seed but were upset by Michigan in the quarterfinals in a very sloppy game where they had a ton of a chances but couldn’t convert enough of them. I don’t have any tournament highlight vids but check out Derek Mourad’s highlight reel who was UW’s nominee for the Callahan award which is the ultimate version of the Heisman.
