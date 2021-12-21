 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Cornered

New, 6 comments

More honors for Trent McDuffie and the UW WBB team sweeps the Husky Classic

By Max Vrooman
Oregon v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Wishing Will Harris nothing but the best as he heads to Georgia Southern as the defensive coordinator and will hope to parlay that into a power 5 DC job down the road. He’s the first former UW assistant coach not retained to find a new position (although it has been heavily rumored that Ikaika Malloe will wind up as the DL coach at UCLA where they have a vacancy and he was spotted at several bowl practices).
  • And an update that a few other members from Washington will be joining Helton’s staff as well

Basketball Dots

  • The women’s basketball team was dominant defensively yesterday against Nevada to cruise to a 58-42 win over Nevada and finish 2-0 in the Husky Classic and end non-conference play on a 3-game winning streak. They’ll return to the court on new year’s eve to start their Pac-12 season against Stanford at 5-3.
  • The men’s team will conclude their non-conference slate against Utah Valley tonight at 6p. My game preview will be out later this morning.
  • Some numbers from you from noted numbers enthusiast Max Vrooman whoever the hell that is
  • We need to bring back Luther the anger translator to find out how f***ing furious this means Matisse was if he said this to a ref

Ultimate Dots

  • Washington Element (the UW women’s ultimate club team) played North Carolina in the finals of the college championships last night and unfortunately had some uncharacteristic mental mistakes and fell by a final of 15-6. They entered the tournament as the #4 overall seed and upset #1 seed Carleton in the semis so it still was definitely a successful tournament despite the ending. UW star Abby Hecko was unfortunately injured on a scary dangerous play on the first point of the 2nd half so hoping she’s going to be all right. Here are some tournament highlights from her and the rest of the team. And shout out to coach Kelley Hall.
  • It was a more unfortunate outing for the men’s team, the Sundodgers, as they entered the tournament as the #3 overall seed but were upset by Michigan in the quarterfinals in a very sloppy game where they had a ton of a chances but couldn’t convert enough of them. I don’t have any tournament highlight vids but check out Derek Mourad’s highlight reel who was UW’s nominee for the Callahan award which is the ultimate version of the Heisman.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...