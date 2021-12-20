Dots: ‘Tis the Season

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Snow is in the forecast later this week and the Pac-12 is 0-1 in bowl games, which means It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas! (Quiz question #1: which Washington city was Bing Crosby born in?)
Washington’s coaching staff is official:— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 18, 2021
HC Kalen DeBoer
OC/QB Ryan Grubb
RB Lee Marks
WR Junior Adams
OL Scott Huff
TE Nick Sheridan
Co-DC/LB William Inge
DL Inoke Breckterfield
DE/ST Eric Schmidt
CB Julius Brown
Co-DC/S Chuck Morrell
STR/CON Ron McKeefery
For those @UW_Football fans who think Kalen DeBoer just turned UW into Fresno State North, fewer coaches traveled with him from Fresno State to Seattle (6 of 10) than followed Chris Petersen from Boise State (8 of 9). Seemed to work out okay the first time. @Dawgman247— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) December 19, 2021
I would say comparing Petersen’s 8 years as Boise St head coach to DeBoer’s 2 years at Fresno St is a bit like apples and oranges — but it is a noteworthy point.
- The SB Nation crew at Maize N Brew is bullish on 4-star LB Wolverine commit Kevonte Henry (CA) joining the Huskies: “Obviously his relationship with Courtney Morgan is huge and was a huge factor why he committed to Michigan in June. I think he will end up signing with Washington and Michigan will lose out on a pretty solid prospect here.”
- Alexis Whitfield comes up with clutch shot to lead UW women’s basketball past Eastern Washington (Percy Allen, Seattle Times)
- The tweets below are surely secret messages that these two local O-lineman will be coming to Montlake, right? Right?!?
“I don’t know... it’s fun though isn’t it?” (Quiz question #2: what SNL alum spoke this line in a 1996 film about bowling, redemption, and the Amish? hint)
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL!!!!!!!!!— Josh(ua) Conerly Jr (@joshuaconerlyjr) December 19, 2021
We shocked the today! Put on for WA and showed everyone that WA can be on everyone’s level! Proud of all my brothers I came into this season with and ended it out with a big DUB!!— Vega Ioane (@vegaioane17) December 19, 2021
We do this! @GKHSfootball @CHHSEaglesFB
- Whatever your opinions on Jake Paul, he sure knocked Tyrone Woodley the f*** out Saturday night.
One day late, but this KO was much worse than the Nate Robinson one in my humble, unbiased, and professional opinion. pic.twitter.com/W36P3uBVOk— Barstool Huskies (@Barstoolhuskies) December 20, 2021
- In 2001 Kennedy Knox, a freshman on the UW women’s golf team, won the Washington Women’s Amateur, the Seattle Women’s Golf Association City Championship, the Washington Junior Golf Association Girls’ State Championship and the Pacific Northwest Junior Girls’ Amateur, making her the first golfer ever to make a clean sweep of the four championships in the same season (from thepnga.org):
WOW. Congrats @KennedyKnox ! Well deserved!— Washington Women's Golf (@UW_WGolf) December 17, 2021
>>https://t.co/QcHwhhFIgB#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/iNYmxnvbhb
LET'S GO OLO!!@oliviavdj has been selected by @OLReign in the 2022 NWSL Draft!!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/8f3YncVqc4— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) December 18, 2021
Charlie Ostrem dominated the books this season— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 19, 2021
Make that 2⃣ All-America accolades for Chuck in the classroom!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/BNFDOvMDvm
Go Dawgs!!
