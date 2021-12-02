Dots: Prospecting

Happy Thursday, here’s some dots:
- Pro Football Network has their top 50 big board of NFL Draft prospects, including a few Dawgs.
- For subscribers to D1Softball.com, they have a fall report on Washington.
- The Times on how Kalen DeBoer will approach recruiting at Washington.
An official announcement of departure, but nothing official about the return yet:
Three Washington prospects:
Good guy Mike:
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
