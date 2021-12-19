Recruiting Roundup: Husky Coaches Extend Some New Offers

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Now that the early signing period is behind us and the Husky coaching staff is complete, recruiting is really starting to ramp up.

2022 3 star quarterback Max Brown from Lincoln Christian School, OK was offered by Coach Deboer and his staff. Listed at 6’3” and around 200 pounds Brown is currently committed to Central Michigan, but didn’t sign last Wednesday. Rated as the 76th beat quarterback by 247sports, Brown is a mobile quarterback who can extend plays and use his arm to beat teams. The Huskies don’t currently have a quarterback in the 2022 class and If Brown visits it would be a good bet he is probably the quarterback in the class. This last year he had a 71% completion percentage to along with 41 throwing and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Senior Season Highlights!



61 Touchdowns

4093 All Purpose Yards

2750 passing/ 1343 rushing

41 Passing TDs 20 Rushing TDs

71 completion %

13-1 record

State Championship runner up

District MVP

There were also some 2023 offers extended by the new staff.

4 star offensive tackle Cayden Green from Lee’s Summit North HS, MO was one of those 2023 prospects. Rated as the 14th best tackle in the 2023 class. Green holds offers from almost every major power 5 school. The Huskies will have some stiff competition for Green, and getting him on campus will be very important if they hope to have a chance in his recruitment.

3 star running back Tybo Rogers from Bakersfield HS, CA was also extended an offer by Husky coaches. Rated as the 86th best running back in the 2023 class, Rogers already holds offers from Oregon State, Fresno State, Colorado and Boston College. This last season he had 1,246 rushing yards on 111 carries (good for over 11 yards a rush) to go along with 17 touchdowns. Rogers has good speed and is a pretty patient runner who looks like a future pac 12 back.

The Huskies also extended an offer to 2023 defensive back Warren Smith from El Cerrito HS, CA. Listed at 6’1” and around 180 pounds the only other offer Smith holds right now is from Colorado. 247sports has Smith rated as the 71st cornerback in the 2023 class.

2023 4 star cornerback Maliki Crawford from Pacifica HS, CA was another recipient of a Husky offer. The current UCLA commit was offered by the Husky staff after getting a chance to check out their board and his film. Rated as the 20th beta cornerback in the 2023 class, Crawford has great size for the position (6’3” and around 170 pounds). As is the case with most recruits, the Huskies will need to get Crawford on campus to have a shot at flipping him, but they have a year to try and steal him away from UCLA.

