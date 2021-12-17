If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Brock Huard says Michael Penix, Jr improves the Huskies’ QB room (and BTW, when did we start having to refer to every position as a “room?”):

What does the addition of transfer QB Michael Penix Jr. mean for the UW Huskies, especially considering he has played for new HC Kalen DeBoer before? @BrockHuard breaks it down:https://t.co/WYvdg4p5GC — 710 ESPN Seattle (@710ESPNSeattle) December 17, 2021

Lots of stuff said. But 90 minutes? Let’s check your endurance:

This amid rumors of DL Coach Ikaika Malloe not being retained:

Is this the next UW D-Line coach? Has CFL ties to Orlondo Steinauer:

D-Line has been a problem for the UW for two seasons. Here's a candidate from the SEC who looks like a perfect fit. https://t.co/yOcfN0qnBI — Washington Huskies on SI (@HuskyMaven) December 16, 2021

Gaines and Vita Vea (plus Budda Baker). Three of the top defensive players in the entire NFL. Ever wonder why the 2016 UW defense was so damn good?

need the next internet list to give UW the credit it deserves as NTU https://t.co/2K4QgZJUYV — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 16, 2021

Is Greg Gaines the fastest player in the NFL? Some are saying... pic.twitter.com/sNai74EJVy — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 8, 2021

Four home games to start the 2022 season for UW:

Basketball

Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers

Matisse Thybulle blocked a jumper or floater 53 times during the regular season, which led the NBA and helped him earn All-Defensive honors in just his second season:

Here’s my new story on Matisse Thybulle about his unique defensive abilities, growing through adversity, becoming the best version of yourself, and family. @ringer @ringernba https://t.co/Ak1XXgh01q — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 16, 2021

Retro Dot

If Matisse Thybulle is behind you, don’t shoot:

