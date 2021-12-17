 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Isaiah Thomas earns his way back to the NBA

Lakers sign the former UW star to 10-day contract

By John Sayler
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Football

Brock Huard says Michael Penix, Jr improves the Huskies’ QB room (and BTW, when did we start having to refer to every position as a “room?”):

Lots of stuff said. But 90 minutes? Let’s check your endurance:

This amid rumors of DL Coach Ikaika Malloe not being retained:

Is this the next UW D-Line coach? Has CFL ties to Orlondo Steinauer:

Gaines and Vita Vea (plus Budda Baker). Three of the top defensive players in the entire NFL. Ever wonder why the 2016 UW defense was so damn good?

Four home games to start the 2022 season for UW:

Basketball

Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers

Matisse Thybulle blocked a jumper or floater 53 times during the regular season, which led the NBA and helped him earn All-Defensive honors in just his second season:

Retro Dot

If Matisse Thybulle is behind you, don’t shoot:

