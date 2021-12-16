Dots: Signing Day Redux

First off, Husky Football schedule news:

-Apple Cup on a Saturday so no weekday games for UW

-1st 4 games all at home

-Week 9 bye so relatively late in the year

-Final 6 games rotate between home and road — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 16, 2021

The Athletic talked to 30 recruiting staffers to compile a ranking of the top personnel staff in the country, which includes a new Dawg.

Andy Staples has his mailbag, including a look at the quarterback carousel (which includes a reference to this article about that topic specifically).

DeBoer says they are "very close" to making more announcements on staff hires "in the next couple days." — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 15, 2021

UC Davis transfer CB Jordan Perryman announces a commitment to UW. He visited over the weekend. Gives the Huskies some experience at a position likely losing both starters. 63 tackles and 12 PBUs as a junior in 2021. https://t.co/8gmfcL3s8A — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 15, 2021

The 6-0 Perryman was a third-team FCS All-American and a first-team All-Big Sky selection in the 2021 spring season. Will add some experience to the corner competition with McDuffie and Gordon likely departing. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 15, 2021

Pretty sure this video just straight-up shows Junior Adams talking to Germie Bernard, if you had any doubt who UW's wide receivers coach (still) is https://t.co/ThqIJ2E1Rn — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 16, 2021

Played at Oregon St. Coached DL at UCLA, Pitt (when Aaron Donald was there), 6 years at Wisconsin, and then Vandy this past year. https://t.co/N5kSzHEBUZ — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) December 16, 2021

I will now be closing my recruitment and focusing more on the 4 schools thank you for the love and interest from the schools that have reached our final decision soon pic.twitter.com/yOohYevCQe — i come here for nonsense (@daiyan_henley11) December 15, 2021

I went down a rabbit hole on this site a couple days ago, this was nice to hear:

Former Washington QB Jake Browning (@jake_browning) gives great insight into why Chris Petersen was one of the best coaches in recent CFB history while also giving a textbook Mike Leach story as a comparison between the two coaches.



Read more: https://t.co/JyDMkzbEHw pic.twitter.com/nOsoh9qRoB — OfficialVisit (@officialvisit) December 15, 2021

Unrelated to the Dawgs, but el oh el:

Source: The #Jaguars have fired coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2021

