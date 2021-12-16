 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Signing Day Redux

New, 23 comments

Happy day after signing day to all those who celebrate.

By Gabey Lucas

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

ASU v Washington Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

First off, Husky Football schedule news:

I went down a rabbit hole on this site a couple days ago, this was nice to hear:

Unrelated to the Dawgs, but el oh el:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...