WOOF: Washington Adds UC Davis Transfer CB Jordan Perryman

For the second consecutive day the Huskies got some reinforcements from the transfer portal, this time on the defensive side of the ball as UC Davis CB Jordan Perryman announced on Instagram his commitment to Washington.

P U R P L E R E I G N ☔️☔️☔️ @ Washington Husky Football https://t.co/dUxWCHX96c — Jordan Perryman (@masteerjaay) December 15, 2021

The 6’0 Perryman took an official visit to Washington this past weekend and decided today to pull the trigger. He is in his 5th year of college and due to last year’s eligibility mulligan will have 1 year left to play for the Huskies. Unsurprisingly for a player that ended up at an FCS school, Perryman was unranked coming out of high school in Hanford, California. He redshirted and then became a starter in his 2nd year in the program and continued to start through his sophomore season. Last fall the FCS didn’t play but Perryman was a standout in the spring season and made All-Big Sky 1st team for the Mustangs.

This past season Perryman took his game to another level. He finished with 45 solo tackles, 10 pass breakups and an interception. Hero Sports named Perryman as a 3rd team FCS All-American. Per Pro Football Focus Perryman this fall allowed opponents to complete just 49% of their passes on 5.4 yards per attempt with 0 touchdowns when he was targeted. He also had 17 stops which are tackles on a play deemed unsuccessful for the offense. For context Trent McDuffie had 16 and Kyler Gordon 13 this season. His 7.9% missed tackle rate would’ve been lower than any regular member of the secondary.

The cornerback position was one that definitely needed depth for Washington as starters Kyler Gordon, Trent McDuffie, and Brendan Radley-Hiles are all expected to declare for the NFL draft. Mishael Powell played a great deal as the next man up and it is expected that he will take one of the starting jobs. Jacob Covington was also involved and would appear to have the inside track to another starter’s spot. No one else on the roster has meaningful experience at the corner position.

Perryman is a late bloomer who played at a far above average level in FCS play. It’s not unreasonable to think that he could win a starting spot or at the very least be a very solid depth piece in case a starter goes down for a period of time. This is the kind of under the radar pickup that might not swing a divisional title but absolutely raises the floor of next year’s team adding depth at what will be the most unproven position on the roster going into 2022.

Welcome to Seattle, Jordan!