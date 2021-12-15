The jewel of the 2022 Husky Football recruiting class —at least according to 247 Sports’ rankings— has officially signed his letter of intent. Nevada’s Gatorade Player of the Year, WR Germie Bernard, is a Husky.

Germie Bernard (WR, 6’2” 195, Liberty HS, NV)

As a senior this season, Bernard recorded 53 catches for 956 yards and 12 TDs. He looks very good running the football as well, rushing for 452 yards and four more scores. He also returned four kicks for touchdowns this season, while helping his team to a 10-2 record and the state semi-finals.

He is not the fastest, nor the strongest, nor the shiftiest. He just eludes tacklers. His lower body is really strong, similar to Golden Tate or other WRs who run through arm tackles. It’s hard to tell how truly fast he is, but he glides down the field with subtle moves. Nevada 5A is legit HS football, so he really does look strong enough to play on day 1.

On July 30th, 2020, Bernard announced his commitment to the University of Washington, and hasn’t looked back since. He reportedly did not take any calls from any other schools. His only other official offers were Michigan, Miami, Hawaii & Arizona State.

Bernard is one of the top receivers out west, and was wide receiver coach Junior Adams’ top target. In addition to all of his work on the field and in the classroom, Bernard also volunteered with a community youth literacy program and as a youth football coach. He has also donated his time at homeless shelters and food banks.

Washington appears to have a strong core of young talent in their WR room with McMillan, Odunze, Davis, and Polk plus will have senior Terrell Bynum anchoring the position next year. It might be difficult for Bernard to break into that group of 5 from the get go but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Germie on kick return duty or to fill out as the 6th receiver on the 2-deeps.

For more analysis on Bernard check out our own Coach B’s recruiting profile of Bernard from back when he initially committed to UW.

Senior Season Highlights

