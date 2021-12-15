 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Class of 2022 Early Signing Period

Your hub for all the signing day content for Husky recruiting

Contributors: Coach_B_808 and Max Vrooman

This is your spot for all the class of 2022 early signing period content throughout the day. Check out our early signing period primer to get a summary for where we stand coming into the day. Then as the letters of intent start to come in for Washington we’ll have posts on each individual player to give them each their due. And you can find it all right here below.

