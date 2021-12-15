Denzel Boston has officially committed to the University of Washington. Boston is a 6’3”, 180 pound receiver from Emerald Ridge HS in Puyallup. 247 rates him as a three-star prospect and the #136 WR in the country. He joins Germie Bernard as additions to a crowded receiver room that brings back Terrell Bynum, Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, and many others.

Boston clearly wanted to come to UW. He had earlier offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, and Washington State. When UW offered him in late July, it only took him five days to give his verbal commitment to the Dawgs. He has held steady ever since and even spoke glowingly of the program after Kalen DeBoer took over for Jimmy Lake. With Junior Adams expected to still be on staff, Boston will play for the WR coach who directly recruited him.

In high school, Boston was able to use his big frame and excellent body control to overwhelm defenders. He has good hands that allow him to win battles for contested passes, even when he’s not wide open. His size and control will be key at the next level because he’s not a straight-line burner who will take the top off the defense. With a full slate of receivers, there’s a good chance Boston will redshirt to learn the offense and continue his physical development. A couple years down the road, he could develop into a dangerous weapon, especially in short yardage or red zone situations.

Here are some of Boston’s junior year highlights (no senior reel out yet):

Welcome to Montlake, Denzel!