Dots: And The Portal Taketh

Football Dots
- 2 potential pass catching standouts who hadn’t met their potential yet entered the transfer portal yesterday with WR Sawyer Racanelli and TE Mark Redman. The pair combined to play just 154 total offensive snaps and finished with 1 catch for 5 yards. It appeared that Racanelli had been soundly passed on the depth chart but Redman was in position to potentially serve as the #2 tight end next season albeit in an offense that used the position less than under Lake and Donovan.
Sawyer Racanelli says goodbye to UW via an Instagram post pic.twitter.com/EZr07rAv5h— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 14, 2021
- In good news, congratulations to Trent McDuffie for being named a 3rd team AP All-American!!
Game changer‼️@trent_mcduffie has been named to the AP All-America team.— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 13, 2021
- Jon Wilner has his thoughts on the weekend’s news in the Pac-12 including the hire of Oregon’s coach and the news that the hire could’ve been Cal’s coach.
- Tomorrow is the start of the early signing period and it’s going to be a lackluster one for Husky fans compared to normal but the UW Football account is still trying to get you pumped.
This Wednesday...— Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 14, 2021
We welcome new DAWGS to the Pack pic.twitter.com/RgB21CDjlS
- Dawgman subscribers can check out Scott Eklund’s latest recruiting blog for info about the official visitors on campus this past weekend and where the Husky recruiting stands moving forward.
- Despite not officially having a defensive coordinator or a defensive line coach at the moment, Washington offered a 4-star defensive lineman for 2023 yesterday.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Washington! Thank you @PlayerProMorgan ! @adamgorney @HamiltonESPN @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong247 @RobertMathis98 @JeremyO_Johnson @CathedralFBall @IndianaPreps @gridiron_gang_ @Bryan_Ault pic.twitter.com/usgluHyYx1— Kendrick Gilbert (@Kcgilbert23) December 14, 2021
Basketball Dots
- The Seattle Times profiled Husky radio broadcaster Jason Hamilton who is entering his 3rd decade calling games for Washington.
