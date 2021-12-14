 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: And The Portal Taketh

New, 121 comments

Washington lost 2 players from the class of 2020 to the transfer portal yesterday

By Max Vrooman
Stanford v Washington Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • 2 potential pass catching standouts who hadn’t met their potential yet entered the transfer portal yesterday with WR Sawyer Racanelli and TE Mark Redman. The pair combined to play just 154 total offensive snaps and finished with 1 catch for 5 yards. It appeared that Racanelli had been soundly passed on the depth chart but Redman was in position to potentially serve as the #2 tight end next season albeit in an offense that used the position less than under Lake and Donovan.
  • In good news, congratulations to Trent McDuffie for being named a 3rd team AP All-American!!
  • Jon Wilner has his thoughts on the weekend’s news in the Pac-12 including the hire of Oregon’s coach and the news that the hire could’ve been Cal’s coach.
  • Tomorrow is the start of the early signing period and it’s going to be a lackluster one for Husky fans compared to normal but the UW Football account is still trying to get you pumped.
  • Dawgman subscribers can check out Scott Eklund’s latest recruiting blog for info about the official visitors on campus this past weekend and where the Husky recruiting stands moving forward.
  • Despite not officially having a defensive coordinator or a defensive line coach at the moment, Washington offered a 4-star defensive lineman for 2023 yesterday.

Basketball Dots

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...