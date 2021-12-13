Dots: Huskies Miss Last Step at Soccer Summit Ascent

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
- Finding yourselves down 1-0 after a first-minute goalkeeping blunder is one of sport’s biggest gut-punches. The Husky men’s soccer team looked disjointed for the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s NCAA championship match, after a missed clearance by goalkeeper Sam Fowler 30 seconds into the game. The Clemson Tigers added another goal off a perfectly placed header in the 15th minute, and the score remained 2-0 until the final whistle. The Huskies fought hard to score in the second half, but came away as runners-up in a historic season for Husky men’s soccer.
"More important (than anything) is how proud I am of these guys and the season they had. They've been great role models for the Seattle soccer community and they made history." - Jamie Clark— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 13, 2021
The Husky men's soccer team was upset by Clemson in the national title game, ending the best run in UW program history.— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 12, 2021
we are a soccer school— WilBoer (@wilburhookshand) December 11, 2021
cheering for my friends @UW_MSoccer! go huskies! pic.twitter.com/kcDbFPryq2— Dubs (@DubsUW) December 12, 2021
- Did Larry Scott ever go to these things? I don’t know, I’m asking...
With my colleague and friend @theACC Commissioner Jim Phillips at the @NCAASoccer Championship. Good luck to @ClemsonMSoccer and Go Huskies @UW_MSoccer pic.twitter.com/w0mJV0sVY3— George Kliavkoff (@Kliavkoff) December 12, 2021
- Local OL Vega Ioane decommitted from UW on Sunday, the latest player to do so following Tacoma TE Chance Bogan and QB Jackson Stratton decommitting last week. Follow the onslaught of Pac-12 decommitts at SportsPac12’s tracker.
- Is this what a Woof looks like now?
Hmmm. https://t.co/wnm3rj3VB1— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) December 12, 2021
- Head coach Kalen DeBoer is yet to finalize his staff, with Hamilton (Ontario) head coach Orlondo Steinauer rumored - but not yet confirmed - to be the next UW defensive coordinator.
2021 Coaching Carousel updates https://t.co/HCcZaM8JHa via @247sports— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) December 13, 2021
- Irish Husky Brian Fay finished 10th and British Husky Jack Rowe finished 18th at the European Cross-country championships men’s race Saturday, in Dublin, Ireland. COYBIG!
Brian Fay leading the Ireland Senior Men’s team this morning with a 10th-place finish at European XC Champs!#GoHuskies @kabdullah360 pic.twitter.com/uX6EYnPnGP— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) December 12, 2021
Two Pac-12 titles, one miraculous Final Four run, a 22-2 record at home, and a 46-44 win in the longest set in NCAA history. All in just 12 months.— Jason Dorow (@jasondorow) December 11, 2021
Congrats on another sensational season and an unforgettable year @UWVolleyball! https://t.co/aYDOLg2KyT
Directed by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, the film adaption of "The Boys in the Boat" is in the works. Learn more about how UW is working with the film's producers to make the movie as authentic as possible. https://t.co/lIVnfuX9uD @UW_Rowing— Windermere Cup (@WindermereCup) December 10, 2021
