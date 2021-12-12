Recruiting Roundup: Huskies Host Several Official Visitors Leading Up To The Early Signing Period

Happy Sunday Husky fans. With signing day only a few days away, the Huskies are hosting several official visitors this weekend. Here is a list of who is on campus this weekend:

4 star wide receiver and current Husky commit Germie Bernard from Liberty HS, NV made his way back to up to Montlake this weekend. The Huskies brought Bernard back up to make sure he is ready to sign on Wednesday. Assuming he does sign on Wednesday, Bernard is set to enroll in January. Rated as the 37th best wideout and 227th best player in the country, Bernard is the highest rated commit in the class so far. The Huskies would love to add Bernard as quickly as possible and have him join the current wide receiver corps.

4 star outside linebacker Kevonte Henry from Leuzinger HS, CA made his way up to Seattle as well this weekend. The current Michigan commit was being recruiting by Courtney Morgan, who is now the director of player personnel at UW. Rated as the 206th best player in the country and 17th best edge player. Listed at 6’4” and around 225 pounds, Henry has ideal size for the outside linebacker position. When you watch his film you can see how good of an athlete, and how good of a quick jump off the line that he gets. The Huskies would love to add Henry to their 2022 class and we will watching his recruitment leading up to Wednesday.

Unrated inside linebacker Darrien Lewis from St. Frances Academy HS, MD also headed to Seattle this weekend. Listed at 6’2” and around 230 pounds, Lewis looks to be recruited by the Huskies as an inside linebacker (with the potential to play outside as well). The Huskies are battling Boston College, Maryland and Buffalo for the commitment of Lewis. When you watch his film you can see how physical Lewis is, and that physicality will translate well to the college level.

The Huskies currently have 6 commits in the 2022 class (most of which are going to sign on Wednesday). A couple, namely Vega Ioane and Lance Holtzclaw have stated they would like to wait until February to sign. The February signing period will also probably be a busier signing period for the Huskies as they will probably add several more players between now and then.

We will have a running thread on Wednesday as well as a breakdown of the class itself. That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.