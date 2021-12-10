Washington Defeats Georgetown 2-1, Advances to NCAA Finals

The #2 ranked Washington Men’s Soccer team headed to North Carolina this week for their first ever trip to the College Cup with a hope to complete their mission and wind up with an NCAA championship. On Friday night that dream is still alive after they defeated Georgetown 2-1 in the semifinals.

It was a slow first half for both sides as neither side was able to get many shots on goal. Georgetown had a header narrowly miss wide but that was essentially the only realistic scoring chance for either team as no one was able to find an opening.

Things opened up early in the 2nd half for Washington when a Husky cross in front of the net found Lucas Meek and he was able to send it home in the 54th minute.

THE DAWGS TAKE THE LEAD!!!! IT'S LUCAS MEEK WITH THE GOAL AND WASHINGTON IS AHEAD 1-0 ON GEORGETOWN!!#GoHuskies | https://t.co/7Rupuvb4my pic.twitter.com/XlibHG15Xh — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 11, 2021

Very shortly after play resumed in the 57th minute Charlie Ostrem was able to do it himself and made a spectacular goal which just snuck into the upper right corner of the net.

IT'S CHARLIE OSTREM AND IT'S ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!!!!



A WONDER GOAL AND THE DAWGS LEAD 2-0!!!#GoHuskies | https://t.co/7Rupuvb4my pic.twitter.com/nnnqraWpqz — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 11, 2021

Georgetown had a few opportunities where they hoped for a call from the refs to give them a penalty kick but on both occasions the refs aired on the side of letting them play and didn’t reward the Hoyas with a free chance. In the 79th minute UW lost track of a Georgetown player at the far post and allowed a header off a cross to find its way to the Husky keeper which ricocheted off his hand and into the net to bring the Hoyas within one.

Washington was able to play defense for the final portion of the match however to preserve the victory although it was close. Georgetown was granted a free kick with 8 seconds remaining and one more chance to tie it up. Fortunately for UW a clean look from Georgetown at a mostly open net ended up going over the goal and the Huskies earned the win.

With the win the Huskies advance to play #8 overall seed Clemson in the championship game. The Tigers defeated #4 Notre Dame in penalty kicks on the other side of the bracket to make the finals. Clemson knocked out #1 overall seed Oregon State in the Elite 8 as the lone upset in the Final 4 slate. The championship game will take place at 11a PT on Sunday 12/12/21 on ESPNU.