Friday Dots: Is DeBoer closing in on his Defensive Coordinator?

Get your “three-downs” and Rouge jokes ready

By John Sayler
The Toronto Argonauts played the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BMO field in the CFL east division championships. Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format

Football

Silky smooth Nevada WR Germie Bernard is not wavering:

A little surprising. Deboer/Grubb utilize multiple TEs often. But UW does have a crowd there:

Free Agent Frenzy:

The Daily recaps a busy week for Husky Football off the field:

The noise is getting louder on the Lynnwood native and Western Washington University grad as the next Husky DC:

All college QBs will need to take this one out of the repertoire (effective immediately):

Week 13 Pro Dawgs Recap:

Volleyball

The season comes to an end as Texas pulls off the reverse sweep after the Huskies dominated the opening two sets. Texas wins 3-2 (19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9, 15-9) and Washington’s season comes to an end in the Sweet Sixteen.

Men’s Soccer - Friday Night, 5:30 PM - ESPNU

Dylan Teves leads the Huskies with his 12 goals and 31 points, while Ryan Sailor was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Retro Dot

The last Husky team to reach a Sweet 16:

