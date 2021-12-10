If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

Football

Silky smooth Nevada WR Germie Bernard is not wavering:

Great visit with a great person, thank you @KalenDeBoer pic.twitter.com/DFwV8cYV0r — germie bernard (@germie_bernard) December 10, 2021

A little surprising. Deboer/Grubb utilize multiple TEs often. But UW does have a crowd there:

Three-star 2022 UW TE commit Chance Bogan reopening his recruitment. Sounds like the coaching change, and the resulting change in system, may have affected his status. https://t.co/iBXmBttpOi — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) December 10, 2021

Free Agent Frenzy:

We've officially hit 1,000 FBS transfers in the @247SportsPortal. We didn't hit that number last year until Dec. 24 of last year.



Keep track of all the movement here:https://t.co/rgL80hANV3 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 9, 2021

The Daily recaps a busy week for Husky Football off the field:

ICYMI: tons of @UW_Football news this week; DeBoer adds to staff, few Huskies NFL bound, All-Pac-12 awards, and transfers.https://t.co/amf7T2aOFI — Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) December 9, 2021

The noise is getting louder on the Lynnwood native and Western Washington University grad as the next Husky DC:

All college QBs will need to take this one out of the repertoire (effective immediately):

The NCAA Football Rules Committee has banned the "fake slide" move that led to a 58-yard TD during the ACC Championship, sources confirmed to SI's @ByPatForde



It was fun while it lasted, @kennypickett10 pic.twitter.com/1EPQ7LgNcI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2021

Week 13 Pro Dawgs Recap:

Next level DAWGS



The @NFL week 13 recap ⬇️#ProDawgs — Washington Football (@UW_Football) December 10, 2021

Volleyball

The season comes to an end as Texas pulls off the reverse sweep after the Huskies dominated the opening two sets. Texas wins 3-2 (19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-9, 15-9) and Washington’s season comes to an end in the Sweet Sixteen.

Season comes to an end for No. 15 @UWVolleyball in a reverse sweep to No. 2 Texas in the Sweet Sixteen | via @edwardsanthonyb https://t.co/kcvr7WTu1V — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) December 10, 2021

We’re so proud of this team and everything they accomplished this season.



Thank you to @UWVolleyball for taking us along the incredible journey.

Thank you to Husky Nation for supporting the Dawgs all year long.#GoHuskies https://t.co/pLySZ21zIZ — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) December 10, 2021

Men’s Soccer - Friday Night, 5:30 PM - ESPNU

In its first ever match in the College Cup, the No. 2 seed Washington Huskies are set to take on No. 3 Georgetown Friday night in Cary, N.C.

Dylan Teves leads the Huskies with his 12 goals and 31 points, while Ryan Sailor was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

For the first time in program history, Washington has TWO First Team All-Americans!



Congratulations to and !



https://t.co/vEa3ExyLLp#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/4WYTq4lAh0 — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) December 9, 2021

Retro Dot

The last Husky team to reach a Sweet 16:

