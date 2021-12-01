Last season the Washington Men’s Basketball team managed to avoid having any of their games affected due to an outbreak within the team (though a game against ASU was rescheduled due to cases in their program). This year it doesn’t appear they are so lucky as it was announced tonight that tomorrow’s Pac-12 season opener at #11 Arizona is being postponed.

Arizona’s home game tomorrow scheduled vs. Washington is going to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues with Washington, source confirms to @CBSSports. @jasonscheer first reported.



This will not be a forfeit as of now; Pac-12 will attempt to reschedule the game. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 2, 2021

In August the Pac-12 announced that it would be reverting to standard forfeiture rules where a team unable to play a game would be given a loss in the standings and the other team a win. However, when California’s football team was unable to play USC a few weeks ago the conference allowed the game to be rescheduled. According to Matt Norlander it appears the Pac-12 will similarly attempt it with UW/Arizona. Washington is set to host #5 UCLA on Sunday and it is unclear if that game will also be postponed/cancelled.

This was a game where Washington was going to be a 15+ point underdog so if they are ultimately given a forfeit and thus a loss in the standings because they can’t reschedule it then it’s tough to say it will materially change their conference record. The same is true for Sunday’s game versus #5 UCLA where UW would be a significant underdog.

Of course the primary focus is making sure that any Washington players/staff who tested positive are healthy and hopefully both vaccinated and either asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic. It is unlikely that the team announces who tested positive unless the player/staff member publicly divulges it themselves. Hopefully we’ll get word from the team that everyone is okay and that early detection has been able to stop any further potential spread.

We’ll have more information on this development as news becomes available.