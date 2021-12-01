Wednesday Dots: Palace Intrigue SZN

I watch the ripples change their size
- It’s not every day UW introduces a new head football coach, so it’s no surprise that the Seattle Times has it covered up and down. Mike Vorel’s piece focuses on DeBoer’s embrace of UW’s high expectations and his own goal of bringing championships to Montlake. Jon Wilner wrote about DeBoer’s hiring as a crucial moment for the program after the regression over the last two seasons. Larry Stone covered DeBoer’s initial comments and said that he got off to the right start, earning his first win in the process. The Times also featured the full transcript of DeBoer’s introductory press conference with Jen Cohen.
- At The Athletic, Christian Caple covered some of DeBoer’s areas of focus in the press conference, including his offensive philosophy and approach to recruiting. Given the sub-optimal performance in these areas under Jimmy Lake, it will be important for DeBoer to show quick progress in both.
- Along with DeBoer, rumors swirled last night that Jake Haener might follow his coach back to Seattle. The news isn’t confirmed yet, but Haener’s return would create a fascinating competition in the QB room.
- Anthony Edwards from the UW Daily has been covering the team like white on rice this year. He has the student paper’s coverage of DeBoer’s hiring and introduction.
- If you’re more auditorily inclined, Gabey and I recorded our podcast reaction to DeBoer’s first day on the job and it’s available now.
It’s already Pac-12 play as Arizona’s men’s basketball team opens at home against Washington. To better understand the Huskies we reached out to @Tpolish of @UWonSBN for some insight. https://t.co/r1EYRblU7J— AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) December 1, 2021
Re: Haener eligibility https://t.co/uKTOhUTACN pic.twitter.com/4jVme8dWEW— Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) December 1, 2021
Our Huskies continue to get it done at the Junior Pan American Games!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) December 1, 2021
Kinsey Fiedler leads the US today with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored including a solo HR ‼️#MightyAreTheWomen https://t.co/pTqCslm4XL
December 1, 2021
another name that we will see in the Transfer Portal very shortly is Jalen Cropper— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 1, 2021
76 Catches for 827 Yards and 11 TDs in 2021 for Fresno State
His top choice and the likely destination is Washington where he’d reunite with Kalen DeBoer pic.twitter.com/vTRxI9UUam
