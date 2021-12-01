All We Hear is Purple: All DeBoer DeKalen Train

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple!

This week Gabey and Andrew discuss the hiring of new Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer, including:

Could DeBoer have nailed the press conference any better?

Could DeBoer and former head coach Jimmy Lake be any more opposite? (And the answer is “None. None more opposite.”)

Are Husky fans ready for the impending changing of the guard on defense? Was it time for a reset anyways?

What the potential return of Jake Haener could mean to the quarterback room, and other transfer possibilities.

How much better could Husky receivers look in the new offense?

Predictions for next season wins and losses.

Pac 12 title game: Utah vs Oregon, Round II

Recommendations with no spoilers for the Great British Bake Off!

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!