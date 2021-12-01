 clock menu more-arrow no yes

All We Hear is Purple: All DeBoer DeKalen Train

The Kalen DeBoer era starts now

By Gabey Lucas, aberg77, and CollinOM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Fresno State at UCLA
Kalen DeBoer celebrates the victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.
Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple!

This week Gabey and Andrew discuss the hiring of new Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer, including:

  • Could DeBoer have nailed the press conference any better?
  • Could DeBoer and former head coach Jimmy Lake be any more opposite? (And the answer is “None. None more opposite.”)
  • Are Husky fans ready for the impending changing of the guard on defense? Was it time for a reset anyways?
  • What the potential return of Jake Haener could mean to the quarterback room, and other transfer possibilities.
  • How much better could Husky receivers look in the new offense?
  • Predictions for next season wins and losses.
  • Pac 12 title game: Utah vs Oregon, Round II
  • Recommendations with no spoilers for the Great British Bake Off!

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!

