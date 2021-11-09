 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Old Faces, New Places

Husky football will have a new OC and acting HC on Saturday while the men’s basketball season starts tonight

By Max Vrooman
Arkansas State v Washington Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

All’s quiet on the western front for Husky athletics so I considered skipping dots what with the lack of news. But you folks deserve me to try me best to find something so here it is just because...

Football Dots

  • Head coach Jimmy Lake was suspended without pay for 1 game after he made physical contact with a player on the sideline of the Oregon game. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as acting head coach for the ASU game.
  • Christian Caple asks how UW can expect to move forward with Lake as their head coach after the fallout of the last week and the final straw of the suspension.
  • Jimmy Lake issued the following apology after the suspension was announced.
  • It may have gotten lost with everything else going on but game times have now been released for the final 2 contests of the year. UW will take on Colorado in Boulder at 12p PT on Pac-12 Networks while the Dawgs will host the Apple Cup at 5p on FS1.
  • Another item that got buried by the rest of the news is that inside linebacker MJ Tafisi entered the transfer portal. Tafisi played just 11 snaps against Stanford and 0 against Oregon as he has seemingly been passed by Bruener, Heimuli, and Tuputala. The move is understandable in the quest for playing time but leaves UW with just 4 healthy scholarship linebackers as the position has been ravaged by injury, transfer, and bad luck.
  • Dawgman caught up with Washington QB commit Jackson Stratton about his recruitment after the dismissal of what would have been his future position coach in John Donovan.
  • Football Scoop put out the first of their (strictly for entertainment purposes) nuclear winter articles that look at a purely hypothetical scenario where just about every rumored hot seat job ends up opening (including UW, ASU, and UCLA).

Basketball Dots

  • The Men’s Basketball season opens tonight with a home game against Northern Illinois. The Seattle Times has their season preview.
  • Percy Allen also profiled the four local Husky transfers who came back this offseason hoping to reboot their hometown team.
  • Washington had an extra scholarship this season and it was given to senior (now former) walk-on Reagan Lundeen. Walk-ons getting scholarship videos are the best.

Washington Athletics Dots

