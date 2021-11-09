Dots: Old Faces, New Places

All’s quiet on the western front for Husky athletics so I considered skipping dots what with the lack of news. But you folks deserve me to try me best to find something so here it is just because...
Football Dots
- Head coach Jimmy Lake was suspended without pay for 1 game after he made physical contact with a player on the sideline of the Oregon game. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as acting head coach for the ASU game.
- Christian Caple asks how UW can expect to move forward with Lake as their head coach after the fallout of the last week and the final straw of the suspension.
Statement from UW AD Jen Cohen: pic.twitter.com/42CEyk9w8A— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 8, 2021
- Jimmy Lake issued the following apology after the suspension was announced.
November 8, 2021
We trusted @CoachLakeUDUB with our son- and would 100% do it again. His intent to ask his players to show self-control to the opposing team, was good, even if emotion clouded the message. He recruited, coached, and prepared our son for the NFL, and did it the right way. ☔️— Christin Molden (@8littleMoldens) November 9, 2021
- Here’s a transcript of the bizarre press conference with Bob Gregory answering questions as the head coach and Junior Adams answering questions as the offensive coordinator.
Junior Adams, asked if Dylan Morris is still the starting QB: "We're going to see where we're at with that."— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 8, 2021
Junior Adams was asked if he thinks most of the players stand behind Jimmy Lake. Didn't provide a direct response but said "all I know is this: we are there for the guys in that locker room."— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 8, 2021
- It may have gotten lost with everything else going on but game times have now been released for the final 2 contests of the year. UW will take on Colorado in Boulder at 12p PT on Pac-12 Networks while the Dawgs will host the Apple Cup at 5p on FS1.
- Another item that got buried by the rest of the news is that inside linebacker MJ Tafisi entered the transfer portal. Tafisi played just 11 snaps against Stanford and 0 against Oregon as he has seemingly been passed by Bruener, Heimuli, and Tuputala. The move is understandable in the quest for playing time but leaves UW with just 4 healthy scholarship linebackers as the position has been ravaged by injury, transfer, and bad luck.
- Dawgman caught up with Washington QB commit Jackson Stratton about his recruitment after the dismissal of what would have been his future position coach in John Donovan.
- Football Scoop put out the first of their (strictly for entertainment purposes) nuclear winter articles that look at a purely hypothetical scenario where just about every rumored hot seat job ends up opening (including UW, ASU, and UCLA).
Basketball Dots
- The Men’s Basketball season opens tonight with a home game against Northern Illinois. The Seattle Times has their season preview.
- Percy Allen also profiled the four local Husky transfers who came back this offseason hoping to reboot their hometown team.
- Washington had an extra scholarship this season and it was given to senior (now former) walk-on Reagan Lundeen. Walk-ons getting scholarship videos are the best.
From walk-on to scholarship athlete: Reagan Lundeen— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 8, 2021
⬆️ pic.twitter.com/gQwxLMGy2R
Washington Athletics Dots
Right back where we belong. The Dawgs take back the No. 1 spot in the country.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/bd2opbDsjL— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 8, 2021
. - .— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 9, 2021
☔️ Thursday night brace
☔️ 4th game-winning goal of the year
☔️ Moved into 9th all-time in assists at UW
A well-deserved honor for our guy!
️: https://t.co/dHmB49e6Xb#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/9xEaXhahLW
️ kills per set hitting .4⃣0⃣0⃣ in two sweeps gets Claire Hoffman the - award!— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) November 8, 2021
>> https://t.co/Y7dy7W5gcr#PointHuskies @clairehoffman33 pic.twitter.com/FAZlO9qRms
