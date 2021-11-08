 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dots: Donovan Out, What Awaits Jimmy?

New, 156 comments

Putrid offensive display sees Donovan to the door, Lake in rough seas following turbulent week

By CollinOM
Oregon v Washington
Head coach Jimmy Lake looks on after losing to Oregon Ducks 26-16
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

It’s Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

The Huskies-minus-Donovan are going to have to fix an offense that, if you take away the one, long TD drive (essentially the Dawgs’ only TD drive of the entire game) gained 11 yards in the 2nd half. That becomes 1 yard when you factor in the punt-snap-safety. Ignoring Carson Bruener’s INT that put the ball on the Oregon 6-yd line, the Huskies started each half with three consecutive three-and-out’s. Does that sound like a team that makes halftime adjustments? Will this change under Junior Adams? We’re about to find out...

Now that Donovan’s gone, can we talk about a defense that seems just as unwilling to mix up its schemes as Donovan’s offense was?

  • I’ll be so bold to say that nary a Husky fan is bemoaning yesterday’s dismissal of Jon Donovan. The subject of whether or not to keep Jimmy Lake is perhaps more divisive, although those who’ve wanted Jimmy Lake fired since week 1 have been yelling the loudest - as is always the case.

Poll

Which phrase best describes your current attitude towards Jimmy Lake?

view results
  • 17%
    Donovan was the real problem. Jimmy deserves another year to turn things around.
    (157 votes)
  • 38%
    I supported Jimmy until his words and actions this week. He needs to go!
    (351 votes)
  • 28%
    Jimmy Lake should’ve been fired following the loss to Montana!
    (255 votes)
  • 9%
    Jimmy Lake should’ve been fired the moment Jon Donovan was made OC!
    (90 votes)
  • 5%
    Jimmy Lake should’ve been fired the moment Jimmy Lake was made HC!
    (51 votes)
904 votes total Vote Now
  • How can you not love this guy?
  • “Husky Offensive Firepower”... such an unfamiliar phrase lately...

Go Dawgs!!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...