Dots: Donovan Out, What Awaits Jimmy?

It’s Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

An appalling offensive display against the nothing-special Duck defense was Jon Donovan’s last as Husky OC. (Both links, Vorel) Jimmy Lake’s unhinged sideline outburst against Ruperake Fuavai surely did him no favors in the eyes of the UW Athletic Dept. For now, we’re left to draw our own conclusions as to who gave the real order to ax Donovan.

Jimmy Lake pops Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet and shoves him for getting into it with Jaylon Redd on the sideline pic.twitter.com/7AdSuugGe3 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) November 7, 2021

As of 8 am PT, Jimmy Lake's 11:30 am press conference is still on as scheduled. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 8, 2021

The Huskies-minus-Donovan are going to have to fix an offense that, if you take away the one, long TD drive (essentially the Dawgs’ only TD drive of the entire game) gained 11 yards in the 2nd half. That becomes 1 yard when you factor in the punt-snap-safety. Ignoring Carson Bruener’s INT that put the ball on the Oregon 6-yd line, the Huskies started each half with three consecutive three-and-out’s. Does that sound like a team that makes halftime adjustments? Will this change under Junior Adams? We’re about to find out...

Now that Donovan’s gone, can we talk about a defense that seems just as unwilling to mix up its schemes as Donovan’s offense was?

Brock Huard on 710 ESPN regarding Jimmy Lake: "...That I think is the most damning. Your story is not being bought."



Regarding UW not recruiting well on top of the on-field result — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) November 8, 2021

I’ll be so bold to say that nary a Husky fan is bemoaning yesterday’s dismissal of Jon Donovan. The subject of whether or not to keep Jimmy Lake is perhaps more divisive, although those who’ve wanted Jimmy Lake fired since week 1 have been yelling the loudest - as is always the case.

Poll Which phrase best describes your current attitude towards Jimmy Lake? Donovan was the real problem. Jimmy deserves another year to turn things around.

I supported Jimmy until his words and actions this week. He needs to go!

Jimmy Lake should’ve been fired following the loss to Montana!

Jimmy Lake should’ve been fired the moment Jon Donovan was made OC!

Jimmy Lake should’ve been fired the moment Jimmy Lake was made HC! vote view results 17% Donovan was the real problem. Jimmy deserves another year to turn things around. (157 votes)

38% I supported Jimmy until his words and actions this week. He needs to go! (351 votes)

28% Jimmy Lake should’ve been fired following the loss to Montana! (255 votes)

9% Jimmy Lake should’ve been fired the moment Jon Donovan was made OC! (90 votes)

5% Jimmy Lake should’ve been fired the moment Jimmy Lake was made HC! (51 votes) 904 votes total Vote Now

How can you not love this guy?

“Husky Offensive Firepower”... such an unfamiliar phrase lately...

Back in the hunt for the Pac-12 title with Oregon State's loss Sunday, @UW_MSoccer handled its own business, defeating SDSU 1-0 | via @luka_kucan https://t.co/xAR9X1R2AJ — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 8, 2021

UW's men and women claimed top honors at Head of the Lake Sunday. The men won the Collegiate/Open Men's 8+ and the women finished first and second in the Championship Women's 8+.



Details: https://t.co/wdUrRXuIMy#RowingU x #RowTownUSA x #BoysInTheBoat x #WomenOfWashington pic.twitter.com/QRVdtpbQt3 — Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) November 7, 2021

Go Dawgs!!