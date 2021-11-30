 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: Never A DeBoer-ing Moment

Washington has a new football coach and a whole lot of volleyball honors

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Football: Fresno State at San Diego State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

Basketball Dots

  • Despite the Huskies going 2-2, Terrell Brown Jr. earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after averaging 23 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

Washington Athletics Dots

