Football Dots
- Any news yesterday? Hmm... Maybe... Oh yeah. Washington hired Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer to take over that same role for the Huskies. You can watch the introductory press conference this morning at 11:30a.
Tomorrow we officially introduce @KalenDeBoer as the Washington football head coach at 11:30AM.— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 30, 2021
Watch the press conference LIVE on the @Pac12Network and at https://t.co/ipGf8sW4pP.
» https://t.co/WUqr1WD7Em pic.twitter.com/Xlj0giz5Ek
- Christian Caple has his 10 thoughts about the hire.
- Mike Vorel catches you up on what you need to know about Coach DeBoer for those that aren’t very familiar with his background.
- Larry Stone asks whether DeBoer will be able to turn around a Washington program that appears broken after an 0-4 finish to the season.
- The Dawgman guys put up an emergency pod with their reactions to the hiring.
- It looks like TE Cade Otton is unsurprisingly headed to the NFL (although he doesn’t specifically say that) after a disappointing senior year that saw him miss several games and become a victim of UW’s floundering offense.
Thank you Husky Nation! pic.twitter.com/Ji1bbGybFa— Cade Otton (@CadeOtton) November 29, 2021
Meant to mention it earlier, but OLB Laiatu Latu is in the transfer portal, @TheAthleticCFB has learned. Believe @Chris_Fetters had it first. Latu took a medical retirement in the spring. Apparently wants to give it another go somewhere else.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 30, 2021
Sat down with Kalen DeBoer earlier this season and talked about his coaching philosophy, family, and the art/science of play calling.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 29, 2021
Might be a good listen for Washington fans today: https://t.co/BwlFrfOZ48
We've certainly learned through the years that nothing is a slam dunk, but DeBoer's been awesome at nearly every job he's ever had, which seems to be something you'd want in your new HC. https://t.co/mggaoQlrfg— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 29, 2021
When LSU & USC opened up midseason, I said it would be the biggest Carousel in a while— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 30, 2021
But now with Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Florida, and Washington added to the mix — this is HISTORIC
In all-time win percentage, that’s #3, #5, #7, #13, #14, and #18 https://t.co/kAsjb5YDfW
Stint 1 as OC at Fresno, plus the 1 year at Indiana are wow. Eastern Mich OC & Fresno HC are solid, but not wow.— Andrew Percival (@PDawg206) November 30, 2021
Ironically the only negative score is b/c of the standard that he set at Fresno from 17-18. Haven't met it since he took over, acc to the offensive metric I use.
In 2024 & then 2027, Washington plays Eastern Michigan & then Fresno State.— UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) November 29, 2021
DeBoer Wars, if you will.
Basketball Dots
- Despite the Huskies going 2-2, Terrell Brown Jr. earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after averaging 23 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
#Pac12MBB Player of the Week, presented by @Nextiva: Terrell Brown Jr.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 29, 2021
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/0ZzXoZZekl#GoHuskies | @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/HVUcaeLeuX
Washington Athletics Dots
— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 29, 2021
NCAA Quarterfinals
⚽️ Washington vs. Saint Louis
️ Saturday, Dec. 4th
️ Husky Soccer Stadium
5:00 p.m. PST
Mark you calendars, Dawg fans! Win or lose, it will be our last home game of the season. We need you there!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/rV5QB5XGRW
Ella May Powell Named Pac-12 Setter Of Year Leading SIX Husky All-Pac-12 Honors— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) November 30, 2021
>> https://t.co/i5HZiSke37#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/qFt2qNrghm
The Dawgs will start their ✨20th consecutive✨ NCAA tournament at home this Friday, Dec. 3— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) November 29, 2021
>> https://t.co/L7pvTHAMFq#PointHuskies x #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/O9rgAFwOgv
