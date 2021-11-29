 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: 2021 Football Season Ends in Apple Cup Disappointment

The UW football Huskies suffered their largest loss ever to WSU. Elsewhere, volleyball and soccer are on a roll.

By CollinOM
Washington State v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

In the spirit of moving on from this most disappointing of Husky football seasons, I won’t dwell long on the debacle that was Friday night’s Apple Cup. Suffice to say, the vision of Jayden de Laura attempting to plant a WSU flag in the middle of Husky stadium should provide motivation for Husky teams for years to come. Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times agrees.

Add to that motivation Max Borghi’s comments that the Apple Cup will never return to Montlake. (By the way, someone please tell me the last time WSU beat UW and didn’t storm the field.)

Let me get this one in real quick - yes Sam Huard threw a lot of interceptions. But for his first start, the freshman QB looked like a natural back there, and moved very well in the pocket. OKAY, this season is dead to me now.

  • The coaching speculation is running wild, as expected, and a new head coach should be announced today or tomorrow. Rumors point to Kalen DeBoer (more likely) and Matt Campbell (less likely). There’ll be more news coming...

Go Dawgs!!

