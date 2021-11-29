Dots: 2021 Football Season Ends in Apple Cup Disappointment

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

In the spirit of moving on from this most disappointing of Husky football seasons, I won’t dwell long on the debacle that was Friday night’s Apple Cup. Suffice to say, the vision of Jayden de Laura attempting to plant a WSU flag in the middle of Husky stadium should provide motivation for Husky teams for years to come. Mike Vorel of the Seattle Times agrees.

Add to that motivation Max Borghi’s comments that the Apple Cup will never return to Montlake. (By the way, someone please tell me the last time WSU beat UW and didn’t storm the field.)

Let me get this one in real quick - yes Sam Huard threw a lot of interceptions. But for his first start, the freshman QB looked like a natural back there, and moved very well in the pocket. OKAY, this season is dead to me now.

It’s really a shame what these Washington coaches have done to these players. They’re far too talented for this outcome on the field. — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) November 27, 2021

The coaching speculation is running wild, as expected, and a new head coach should be announced today or tomorrow. Rumors point to Kalen DeBoer (more likely) and Matt Campbell (less likely). There’ll be more news coming...

We've certainly learned through the years that nothing is a slam dunk, but DeBoer's been awesome at nearly every job he's ever had, which seems to be something you'd want in your new HC. https://t.co/mggaoQlrfg — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 29, 2021

I think I know whooo — ZTF (@ztupufet) November 28, 2021

“Husky Portal Transfers And How They Fared Elsewhere” (Dan Raley, Husky Maven)

The women’s volleyball team is seeded 15th heading into the NCAA tournament. “After finishing the season 24-4 and crowned the sole holders of the Pac-12 title, the Washington women’s volleyball team may not be getting the recognition it deserves.” (Spencer Smith, UW Daily)

Scott Hanson, Seattle Times: “Washington men’s soccer beats Indiana in OT and advances to Elite Eight behind another Dylan Teves hat trick”





✅ Dylan Teves sets UW career postseason goals record

✅ Charlie Ostrem sets UW career postseason assists record

✅ Huskies advance to the Elite 8 to face No. 10 Saint Louis



️: https://t.co/9YCNrXgpaj#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/8mEBl3ic84 — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 28, 2021

Baylee Klingler and Sami Reynolds have been invited to the 2022 USA Softball Women's National Team Selection Trials!



Former Dawgs Ali Aguilar and Sis Bates were also invited to the selection trials in January!



>> https://t.co/WpWydcKtOS#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/PwUJszMMaZ — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) November 28, 2021

