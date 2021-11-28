 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Coaching Speculation Open Thread

Your place to speculate as we are likely nearing the finish line on the Husky coaching search

By Max Vrooman
NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The regular season is over for the Huskies but the coaching rumor season has gone into overdrive. It looks like one way or another we’re likely to get some clarity on who will take over for Jimmy Lake in the next 48 hours. For those of you who want a clear place to discuss the rumors you are most hoping will prove to be true, here you go.

Get your hopes up at your own peril.

IMPORTANT: Please do not include quotes from any content that comes from behind a pay wall. If you provide screenshots or quotes from another pay site they will get deleted. If it’s in a public spot such as twitter then go for it.

