Coaching Speculation Open Thread

The regular season is over for the Huskies but the coaching rumor season has gone into overdrive. It looks like one way or another we’re likely to get some clarity on who will take over for Jimmy Lake in the next 48 hours. For those of you who want a clear place to discuss the rumors you are most hoping will prove to be true, here you go.

Get your hopes up at your own peril.

IMPORTANT: Please do not include quotes from any content that comes from behind a pay wall. If you provide screenshots or quotes from another pay site they will get deleted. If it’s in a public spot such as twitter then go for it.

Only 2 games still going. Call your shot. Who's going to be the next Husky head coach? — UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) November 28, 2021

Sources: Florida has targeted Louisiana’s Billy Napier as the school’s next coach. An announcement could come as early as this afternoon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2021

Hearing this, as well. Huskies have taken shots at some big names, per sources, but unlikely to materialize.



DeBoer in his second year as an FBS head coach: 303 last year, 9-3 this year https://t.co/L62YMmWd3m — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 28, 2021

Lincoln Riley just informed his staff at Oklahoma that he’s taking the head coaching job at USC, a source tells @On3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 28, 2021