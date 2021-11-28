Recruiting Roundup: Husky commit visits Montlake

Happy Sunday Husky fans. It sounds like there is going to be some news on the coaching front over the next 24 hours. Once a new coach is named recruiting should pick up steam, especially with early signing period coming up.

With the apple cup happening this last weekend the Huskies did host one of their commits on an unofficial visit. 3 star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw from Desert Ridge HS, AZ was in town for the game. Rated as the 46th best outside linebacker in the 2022 class, Holtzclaw is an explosive athlete that should excel after a year or 2 in the strength program. Listed at 6’4” and around 200 pounds he does have the length that colleges covet on the edge. The Huskies were able to beat out Boise State, Boston College, Oregon State, and Oregon State, and Vanderbilt to get Holtzclaw and the hope is that the new staff can keep him in the fold.

Leave it all out there for the last time https://t.co/hKiy4uNs3e — Lance “Showtime” Holtzclaw (@lancefrmdabean) November 22, 2021

In other news, several of the Husky commits have chimed in on the Husky coaching situation. So far it sounds like Parker Brailsford, Ryan Otton, Vega Ioane, Chance Bogan, and Denzel Boston have said they will stay committed while Germie Bernard, Lance Holtzclaw, and Jackson Stratton have stated they will see who is hired and make their decision.

