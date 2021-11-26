Huskies Reach Rock Bottom In 40-13 Apple Cup Loss

Washington State fans storming the field after watching the Cougars beat the Washington Huskies 40-13 at Husky Stadium in the Apple Cup will be the lasting image of a shockingly poor season for UW.

In a perfect world, Sam Huard was going to march onto the field for his first career start and lead the Huskies to a dramatic victory over the Cougs; letting his arrival be known. Instead, reality struck.

Washington elected to bring in the Huard era by opting to start him despite his immensely limited experience which is a recipe for disaster for a quarterback. Although the final one wasn’t his fault, he threw four interceptions with the last of them being taken the other way for a Cougar touchdown.

It was an ugly night for not only Huard but the Huskies as a whole. Sure the scoreboard reflects the blowout that they were a recipient of but it just felt so much worse when factoring in that the Huskies lost to WSU on their home field for the first time since 2007 and also suffered their first loss to their in-state foes in general since 2012.

There were tons of questions surrounding this battle but the consensus was that regardless of who won, it’d likely be a tight game. Those thoughts began to fade when Max Borghi raced past the goal line from 32 yards out to give Washington State a 7-0 lead.

Then after the Huskies were forced to punt, WSU pushed their lead out to 10-0 and were eventually able to make it 13-0 after plucking away their first interception from Huard.

With their deficit building, Kamari Pleasant scampered into the end-zone to cut trim the lead down to 13-7 but from that point on things got ugly for the Dawgs once the half came to an end.

The Cougars saw their point total leap from 13 to 30 over the span of a quarter after scoring two touchdowns and kicking a field goal. Meanwhile, the Husky offense only had been able to muster up a punt and then two interceptions. UW finally got back on the scoreboard towards the beginning of the final quarter when Huard found Rome Odunze who stretched out hauled in a one-handed grab. At that point, WSU led 33-13 after the Huskies’ two-point conversation was intercepted.

Wazzu answered the UW touchdown with a field goal before intercepting a Huard pass that bounced off the hands of Devin Culp and returned it for a pick-six to give them the 40-13 lead - which eventually would be the final score.

Washington finished the game with only 200 total yards, 11 first downs, 4 turnovers, and only held the ball for roughly 18 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Washington State had 454 total yards, 26 first downs, 0 turnovers, and had possession for just over 41 minutes. It was just that type of night in Seattle.

The Huskies’ disappointing, turbulent season has finally come to an end and now a search for the program’s next leader has begun.