College Football Week 13 Open Thread

It’s Thanksgiving weekend which means plenty of games on both Friday and Saturday. Because of that this week’s open thread and viewing guide is coming out in time for you to discuss both days’ worth of games.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

All Betting Lines provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

FRIDAY, NOV 26TH

9:00 am- Boise State (DK Betting Line -3) at #21 San Diego State , CBS

This game might actually have some meaning for Washington. If Boise State wins then it sends Fresno State to the Mountain West Championship next week instead of the Aztecs. If Kalen DeBoer is in fact a major candidate for the Husky head coaching job then that means an extra week before he might be willing to interview. So if you’re someone rooting for DeBoer to get the job then you might be rooting for San Diego State here.

12:30 pm- #4 Cincinnati (DK Betting Line -14) at East Carolina, ABC

This is the game to determine whether the Bearcats will make it through the regular season undefeated. A win against ECU here and then against Houston in the AAC title game would make them likely to become the first group of 5 team to make the College Football Playoff. It would also decrease the odds that Luke Fickell is any kind of serious candidate for the USC job.

1:30 pm- TCU at Iowa State (DK Betting Line -15), FS1

If you are someone still holding out hope that Matt Campbell will be the next head coach of the Huskies then pay attention to what would then likely be his final game coaching at Ames. It’s on the same channel as the UW game so you can just stay tuned in to FS1 all game for some potential Campbell scouting.

5:00 pm- Washington State (DK Betting Line -1) at Washington, FS1

Duh.

SATURDAY, NOV 27TH

9:00 am- #2 Ohio State (DK Betting Line -7.5) at #5 Michigan, FOX

From an importance to the playoff standpoint this may be the most consequential game all season. A Wolverines victory allows them to win the Big 10 and knocks what is in just about all the advanced stats the 2nd best team in the country out of the CFP. A Buckeye win keeps the misery going despite Michigan’s best team in forever. I’m not in the habit of rooting for Jim Harbaugh but I have to support the chaos option here.

12:30 pm-Oregon State at #11 Oregon (DK Betting Line -7), ESPN

This game will ultimately decide who wins the Pac-12 North. It also depends who wins tonight’s Apple Cup but an Oregon victory gets them a rematch with Utah next week. A Beaver win allows one of the little brothers to end up the champ. Here’s hoping for a UW win in the Apple Cup, a 2nd consecutive upset by Jonathan Smith, and a chaotic Oregon State vs. Utah Pac-12 title.

4:30 pm- #10 Oklahoma at #7 Oklahoma State (DK Betting Line -4.5), ABC

A top-10 ranked Bedlam in the season finale? Yes, please. This is the first Cowboys team in forever that is winning by virtue of their defense which should make for an interesting contrast. Oklahoma had the preseason Heisman favorite and a 5-star freshman QB but neither has really been very good behind a below average offensive line.

7:30 pm- #13 BYU (DK Betting Line -7) at USC, ESPN

The buzz for Kalani Sitake as a candidate for the UW job has faded over the past week but it’s still possible he’ll be in the running. If the Cougars win this game they’ll be 5-0 against the Pac-12 this season and make a bit of a mockery of the Pac-12 title game. USC needs to win this game as well as a make-up game against Cal in order to have a shot at a bowl game.