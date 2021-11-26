If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
Apple Cup Coverage From Dawgman:
- Dawgman Radio: Apple Cup Preview
- Predictions
- By the Numbers
- The 10 best recruits on WSU’s roster
- How to watch/listen
The Daily:
- Apple Cup still the “biggest thing” for UW’s staff
- Looking back at UW’s Apple Cup win streak
- 3-2-1 Football Primer
Seattle Times:
- Bob Gregory’s stint as the Huskies’ coach will conclude with an Apple Cup against his alma mater.
- Matt Calkins says the Huskies shouldn’t start Sam Huard just because...
Pro Dawg
The longer the Joe Buck pause, the harder the name is to pronounce:
The first career sack for @LeviOnw‼️#CHIvsDET | FOX pic.twitter.com/SvDYoyoWLX— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2021
Women’s Basketball
Of Washington’s 47 points, 35 came from just three players: Nancy Mulkey, Missy Peterson, and Haley Van Dyke,
ICYMI: @UW_WBB fell to VCU, 60-47 to open the Goombay Splash | via @eviesmason https://t.co/Co8OLoV0Io— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 26, 2021
Retro Dot
