 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thanksgiving Dots!

New, 24 comments

Not to be too divisive, but the sides are the best part of Thanksgiving there I said it fight me.

By Gabey Lucas
Washington v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Happy Thanksgiving everybody! I hope your turkeys are moist and your potatoes smooth and your stuffing the perfect combo of soft and crunchy-ish and your eyes freed of having to watch the Detroit Lions play football.

To the dots!

Relevant in that this, if accurate, makes the known quantity, high quality coaches pool even smaller in what is already a seller’s market with so many P5 job openings:

Our own Andrew Berg nails it:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...