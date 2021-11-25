Thanksgiving Dots!

Happy Thanksgiving everybody! I hope your turkeys are moist and your potatoes smooth and your stuffing the perfect combo of soft and crunchy-ish and your eyes freed of having to watch the Detroit Lions play football.
To the dots!
- Even in this “fun” season, Bookie Radley-Hiles has been a bright spot who’s improved in his year at UW.
- Meanwhile, Dawgs men’s basketball lost to Nevada last night.
Relevant in that this, if accurate, makes the known quantity, high quality coaches pool even smaller in what is already a seller’s market with so many P5 job openings:
Source tells @YahooSports that Baylor plans to put together a contract extension for coach Dave Aranda in the upcoming weeks. Aranda has made clear — below and otherwise — that he plans to stay at Baylor in this coaching cycle. https://t.co/RH5TeCdYQq— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2021
Our own Andrew Berg nails it:
Meanwhile in the group chat pic.twitter.com/lTd5fczV23— UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) November 24, 2021
Anotha one.#godawgs #grounddawgsday pic.twitter.com/M28esICNFa— UWANIMAL (@UWANIMAL1) November 24, 2021
Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
