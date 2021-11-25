Thanksgiving Dots!

Happy Thanksgiving everybody! I hope your turkeys are moist and your potatoes smooth and your stuffing the perfect combo of soft and crunchy-ish and your eyes freed of having to watch the Detroit Lions play football.

Mike Vorel has his things to be thankful for for Husky football fans this Thanksgiving.

Even in this “fun” season, Bookie Radley-Hiles has been a bright spot who’s improved in his year at UW.

Relevant in that this, if accurate, makes the known quantity, high quality coaches pool even smaller in what is already a seller’s market with so many P5 job openings:

Source tells @YahooSports that Baylor plans to put together a contract extension for coach Dave Aranda in the upcoming weeks. Aranda has made clear — below and otherwise — that he plans to stay at Baylor in this coaching cycle. https://t.co/RH5TeCdYQq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 25, 2021

Our own Andrew Berg nails it:

Meanwhile in the group chat pic.twitter.com/lTd5fczV23 — UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) November 24, 2021

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.