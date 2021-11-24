All We Hear is Purple: Andrew is the Blair Witch

Hello and welcome to this week’s All We Hear is Purple. This week, Andrew and Gabey celebrate by attempting to answer the question, “What would it sound like if two human beings tried to have a conversation not via Apple technology, but an actual apple?”

It turns out the answer is “Like Andrew was at his parents’ house in Arizona that has dogshit internet and sometimes makes him sound like he’s speaking not into a telecommunications device but a real-life Honeycrisp, which it turns out is a trademarked type of apple and is thus capitalized.”

In other words, happy Apple Cup week to all who celebrate.

This week, we talk about:

The Colorado game being comedy

Technology

A follow-up on last week’s coaching search feelings

Why has no local brewery come up with a race porter?

Obviously, WSU-ish stuff

Giving full credit to the Cougs for having good cheese

Gabey hates podcasts

UW has a women’s club ice hockey team now!

And, uh, other things? Maybe?

Enjoy! (Or don’t, honestly. Your call.)

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.