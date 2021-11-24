Wednesday Dots: Put Me In (As) Coach

I-I love the colorful clothes she wears

ESPN provided updates several head coaching searches, including UW’s. They seem to believe that Coach Pete, in his advisory capacity, is the driving force behind Matt Campbell and Dave Aranda being top candidates. I knew I liked that guy.

Meanwhile, we have some fake football news coming from the CFP committee. Cincinnati has moved into the top four after Oregon’s loss to Utah. While Oregon’s loss takes the Pac-12 out of the CFP race, the double digit ranking in front of their name just feels better.

Mike Vorel weighed in with several factors that are non-negotiable in the head coaching search. He reiterates that a strong recruiting strategy is crucial (no kidding) and prior head coaching experience matters (lesson learned.

The Times also featured a very fun story about a women’s club hockey team that started during the pandemic, which is much cooler than anything I did.

Former UW assistant and radio analyst Dick Baird announces on @SportsRadioKJR tonight that this season will be his last as part of the Husky Honks show. Joked that it’s the third career he’s retired from. Heck of a run. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 24, 2021