Football Dots
- Bob Gregory met with the media on Monday and didn’t give away much of anything, not revealing much about the possibility of Sam Huard starting on Friday while providing no injury updates.
- Dawgman has complete notes from the press conference.
- 247’s Blair Angulo talked to Washington commit OLB Lance Holtzclaw about how solid he is following the departure of Jimmy Lake.
- A mock draft by 247 Sports has both Jaxson Kirkland and Trent McDuffie getting selected in the 1st round.
- Bruce Feldman of The Athletic talks about the 33 coaches to know during this coaching carousel season and talks about 6 of them being realistic possibilities for the Huskies.
- Rumors started by Auburn folks swept through Twitter yesterday morning that Bryan Harsin was in contention to leave for Washington and they are and were very dumb.
Basketball Dots
- Washington defeated a tough George Mason team last night 77-74 in game 1 of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Terrell Brown Jr. and PJ Fuller each had 20+ points to lead the Dawgs. My game recap story is here.
- Percy Allen of the Seattle Times included 3 instant impressions following the victory.
- Dawgman has the post-game comments from Mike Hopkins and PJ Fuller.
- Washington will take on home team South Dakota State at 6:30p tonight again on ESPN+. The Jackrabbits are up to 62nd at KenPom after a 102-75 drubbing of Nevada in their first game of the tournament. They have the 18th ranked offense in the country and will be a very tough test.
- Former Husky star Isaiah Stewart was suspended for 2 games while LeBron James was suspended for 1 for an incident in which James hit Stewart in the face requiring stitches but then Stewart went just a tiny bit berserk trying to retaliate. Expect to see Stewart chasing down James clips in meme form for some time. Example:
vs. South Dakota State
6:30 pm PT
ESPN+
vs. South Dakota State
#CrossoverClassic
6:30 pm PT
ESPN+
https://t.co/fKuB3Sp53E
Huskies Gameday App
https://t.co/iFbrzfqrXh pic.twitter.com/a5uH75V7gl
Nevada plays Washington tomorrow. I wanted UW to go after Bramah when he entered the portal but he committed to ASU then re-opened and ended up at Nevada. Appears for the best UW didn't heavily pursue.
Washington Athletics Dots
A Husky legend and one of the most dominant pitchers of the 21st century.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) November 23, 2021
Back-to-back Cy Young Awards
3 World Series Titles
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4-time All-Star
Congrats to the Tim Lincecum on being added to the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot!#DaWgStrong x @baseballhall pic.twitter.com/sYIOOhoT73
Our Sweet Sixteen match is locked in. Let's pack Husky Soccer Stadium!
Our Sweet Sixteen match is locked in. Let's pack Husky Soccer Stadium!
️ https://t.co/49aGyZ5yvY#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/r6k6M0QQ8C
