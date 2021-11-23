 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dots: The Art of Saying Nothing

It was a quiet Apple Cup press conference while the men’s basketball team got it done against George Mason

By Max Vrooman
Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Bob Gregory met with the media on Monday and didn’t give away much of anything, not revealing much about the possibility of Sam Huard starting on Friday while providing no injury updates.
  • Dawgman has complete notes from the press conference.
  • 247’s Blair Angulo talked to Washington commit OLB Lance Holtzclaw about how solid he is following the departure of Jimmy Lake.
  • A mock draft by 247 Sports has both Jaxson Kirkland and Trent McDuffie getting selected in the 1st round.
  • Bruce Feldman of The Athletic talks about the 33 coaches to know during this coaching carousel season and talks about 6 of them being realistic possibilities for the Huskies.
  • Rumors started by Auburn folks swept through Twitter yesterday morning that Bryan Harsin was in contention to leave for Washington and they are and were very dumb.

Basketball Dots

  • Washington defeated a tough George Mason team last night 77-74 in game 1 of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Terrell Brown Jr. and PJ Fuller each had 20+ points to lead the Dawgs. My game recap story is here.
  • Percy Allen of the Seattle Times included 3 instant impressions following the victory.
  • Dawgman has the post-game comments from Mike Hopkins and PJ Fuller.
  • Washington will take on home team South Dakota State at 6:30p tonight again on ESPN+. The Jackrabbits are up to 62nd at KenPom after a 102-75 drubbing of Nevada in their first game of the tournament. They have the 18th ranked offense in the country and will be a very tough test.
  • Former Husky star Isaiah Stewart was suspended for 2 games while LeBron James was suspended for 1 for an incident in which James hit Stewart in the face requiring stitches but then Stewart went just a tiny bit berserk trying to retaliate. Expect to see Stewart chasing down James clips in meme form for some time. Example:

Washington Athletics Dots

