Dots: Darkest Before the Dawn

Self-destruct loss means no bowl game, but Huskies can end season on a high note

By CollinOM
Photo by Collin O’Meara

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

Besides the win over Arkansas State, Dylan Morris and the Husky offense gave their best performance of the year (14-21 on third down! 388 yards passing!), but four turnovers — three of which qualify as “extra shi*ty turnovers” in our very scientific turnover-ranking analysis — made sure the Huskies blew every chance they had to take and finish with the lead.

We all know Sam Huard is the QB of the future, but putting third-string QB Patrick O’Brien in against Colorado appeared to serve no big-picture purpose in a game with the high stakes of bowl eligibility. O’Brien helmed two three-and-outs that were bookended by Dylan Morris-lead scoring drives in the first half.

WSU can take the Pac-12 North with a win over UW this Friday and an Oregon State win over the Ducks. Since I’m betting on the Ducks to roll over and give up on the season after they were crushed by Utah (along with the fact that the Beavers are clearly the better team), the Huskies can ruin the Cougs’ title hopes in this 113th Apple Cup if they win the Governor’s trophy for the 8th straight year, and 11 of the last 12.

  • This is par for the course with coaching regime-change. No getting by it:
  • These guys clearly weren’t considering Pac-12 games, since no one does anymore:

Go Dawgs!!

