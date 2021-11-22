Dots: Darkest Before the Dawn

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

Besides the win over Arkansas State, Dylan Morris and the Husky offense gave their best performance of the year (14-21 on third down! 388 yards passing!), but four turnovers — three of which qualify as “extra shi*ty turnovers” in our very scientific turnover-ranking analysis — made sure the Huskies blew every chance they had to take and finish with the lead.

UW continues to find new and innovative ways to avoid scoring. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 20, 2021

We all know Sam Huard is the QB of the future, but putting third-string QB Patrick O’Brien in against Colorado appeared to serve no big-picture purpose in a game with the high stakes of bowl eligibility. O’Brien helmed two three-and-outs that were bookended by Dylan Morris-lead scoring drives in the first half.

WSU can take the Pac-12 North with a win over UW this Friday and an Oregon State win over the Ducks. Since I’m betting on the Ducks to roll over and give up on the season after they were crushed by Utah (along with the fact that the Beavers are clearly the better team), the Huskies can ruin the Cougs’ title hopes in this 113th Apple Cup if they win the Governor’s trophy for the 8th straight year, and 11 of the last 12.

rivalry week mood pic.twitter.com/IehUrZPNGY — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 21, 2021

This is par for the course with coaching regime-change. No getting by it:

Fresno (Calif) San Joaquin Memorial DB TJ Hall has backed off his commitment to #Washington and opened up his recruitment https://t.co/tW8jes6Koa — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) November 21, 2021

These guys clearly weren’t considering Pac-12 games, since no one does anymore:

"There are going to be thousands of people watching this game in bars across the country & they’re going to think that they can do what we do out there — and they’re wrong."



We peel back the curtain on officiating, college football's most thankless job: https://t.co/72tWgj8Q08 pic.twitter.com/IgqcwLVDPp — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 22, 2021

Have yourself a day in Seattle, Huskies!



No. 12 @UWVolleyball aces its way past No. 16 Oregon in straight sets to stay tied for first in @pac12 play. ☝️#GoHuskies | #Pac12VB pic.twitter.com/jGyqEe6wLa — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 22, 2021

On a cold night, Dylan Teves was hot.



A hat trick from the @UW_MSoccer senior lifted Washington over Portland, 3-1, and into the round of 16 in the NCAA tournament | via @RajanHans14 https://t.co/9gFAg56ced — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 22, 2021

The Huskies SWEPT the Cougars this weekend outscoring them 13-4 in the process #huskyicehockey pic.twitter.com/DE1EzhtVpN — Washington Men’s Ice Hockey (@uw_icehockey) November 21, 2021

