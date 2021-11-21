Recruiting Roundup: Husky Commits Shine On The Field

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Even though this season is turning into a disappointment, there are some good things happening with some of the current recruits on the field.

4 star wide receiver Germie Bernard from Liberty HS, NV had his season ended in a playoff loss to Bishop Gorman, however Bernard had a big game (136 receiving and a touchdown plus 88 yards rushing). Listed at 6’2” and around 185 pounds, Bernard has been a jack of all trades this season. Rated as the 35th best wide receiver in the country, the Huskies would love to get Bernard on campus as soon as possible and add him to their wide receiver corps.

Check out my highlight - https://t.co/QrelBVbZGc — germie bernard (@germie_bernard) November 17, 2021

3 star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw from Desert Ridge HS, AZ has been having a good year as well. So far this year he has 48 total tackles to go along with 10 sacks. Listed at 6’4” and around 200 pounds, Holtzclaw has ideal size to play outside linebacker (assuming he puts some weight on his frame). 247sports has him rated as the 46th best outside linebacker in the 2021 class. With the Huskies set to possibly lose ZTF they will want to add at least 1 outside linebacker in the 2022 class.

Big strip sack for Washington commit @lancefrmdabean.



Gives @dridgeathletics some life to close out the half. 16-9 Brophy leads at halftime here in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/0wG6Q7Qxx9 — Haley Stesiak (@haleystesiak) November 20, 2021

As I mentioned last week the early signing period is set for the 15th of December and with a new staff coming in the month of December figures to be busy month. With Emeka Megwa already on campus the Huskies have 9 commits and depending on attrition they may have room for some more guys come December 15th.

