Follow along in the comments as the game goes on to keep track of the game if you can’t watch or discuss the action with fellow Husky fans as Washington takes on Colorado.

***

Dylan Morris taking snaps from Luke Wattenberg pregame. But it's Patrick O'Brien taking snaps from backup center Corey Luciano. Intrigue! — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 20, 2021

No sign of UW tight end Cade Otton in early warmups, after he left last weekend's game on crutches. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 20, 2021

I also don't see UW running back Sean McGrew or defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele, both of whom missed the Arizona State game. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 20, 2021