College Football Saturday Week 12 Open Thread

It has been a long time since this was the case but you don’t have very long to wait in order to watch Husky football. The Dawgs have a bright and early noon PT kickoff but you can still watch the rest of the action from across the college football landscape both before and after Washington plays. And the best place to be while you watch is right here on this thread to share your insights with the rest of Husky nation.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

All Betting Lines provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

9:00 am- #7 Michigan State at #4 Ohio State (DK Betting Line -19), ABC

If you just ignore that point spread then this is a clear pick for game of the week. As it stands, the Spartans and Buckeyes both have one loss and if Michigan State is able to pull the upset it likely all but eliminates Ohio State from the CFP. We’ll see how they do after news that Mel Tucker may be about to sign an unfathomably large contract to stick around for someone with his track record.

12:00 pm- Washington (DK Betting Line -7) at Colorado, Pac-12 Network

Duh.

4:30 pm- #3 Oregon at #23 Utah (DK Betting Line -3), ABC

If there is any justice in this world then the Utes will manage to deliver the finishing blow to an Oregon team who has the best win of any team this season but have looked incredibly blah in just about every game outside of that one. Hopefully last week’s narrow win over Arizona was a case of them looking ahead to this game and the Utes will be 100% focused on the first of a pair of wins over Oregon in the next month.

7:30 pm- Arizona State (DK Betting Line -3) at Oregon State, ESPN

It’s pretty slim pickings for the nightcap so this Pac-12 contest is all we’ve got. The Sun Devils are technically still alive in the hunt for the Pac-12 South title but would need to win out while Utah loses out. Similarly Oregon State is potentially still alive for the North if Oregon loses versus Utah and the Beavers win out. We’ll know the result of the previous game by the time this one gets very far and thus will know which of these 2 teams still has a chance to play spoiler.