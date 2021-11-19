If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Football
Coverage From Dawgman:
- Three Huskies named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team
- Colorado game Predictions
- By the Numbers
- The 10 best recruits on CU’s roster
- How to watch/listen
The Daily:
- Bob Gregory says he is trying to “keep these guys focused, because we still have a lot of really cool stuff to play for.”
Seattle Times:
- What to watch for against Colorado
- It’s Gregory’s job to attack the apathy.
- Elise Woodward talks filling in for Tony Castricone on the radio broadcast
Lots of UW coaching talk in the first 20 minutes of this “Podcast that cares about every part of college football.”
NEW SHOW— Split Zone Duo (@SplitZoneDuo) November 18, 2021
A trip around the coach carousel, with lots on Washington, Virginia Tech, LSU, North Texas, and more. Plus the FIU disaster and Week 12.
Spotify: https://t.co/kNzyEXt8AD
Stitcher: https://t.co/v6DW72bBeG
Google: https://t.co/iXvK4LdoDS
Apple: https://t.co/QDHmUUpEVO
Men’s Basketball
- The Huskies lost 77-72 in overtime to Wyoming Thursday night, and Percy Allen says UW couldn’t stop Wyoming’s Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado.
.
Terrell Brown Jr. went off, but no one else scored more than 10 points for the Huskies, with senior Jamal Bey the next closest scorer:
A huge night for Terrell Brown Jr. wasn't enough to keep @UW_MBB afloat Tuesday, where it fell in overtime to Wyoming | via @sydneym_nash— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 19, 2021
https://t.co/7JKIMbt7oX
Dawgs were 3-10 from the field (and 1-6 from the free throw line) in overtime:
FINAL STATS: Terrell Brown, Jr's 30 points were not enough for @UW_MBB Thursday night, as they lost to Wyoming in OT, 77-72. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/MtN8Wa9x3i— *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 19, 2021
Men’s Soccer
Sunday’s NCAA Tournament match between No. 2 Washington and Portland can be watched here on Pac-12.com at 5pm.
️ Mark it down. The Huskies will take on Portland this Sunday in our NCAA Tournament second round match! #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/CY562dx5UR— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 19, 2021
Retro Dot:
The ENERGY in this voiceover:
