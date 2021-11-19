 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Dots: Husky staff focused on modeling the right behavior

Gregory says if the coaches don’t bring energy, neither will the kids

By John Sayler
NCAA Football: Arizona State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Football

Coverage From Dawgman:

The Daily:

Seattle Times:

Lots of UW coaching talk in the first 20 minutes of this “Podcast that cares about every part of college football.”

Men’s Basketball

Terrell Brown Jr. went off, but no one else scored more than 10 points for the Huskies, with senior Jamal Bey the next closest scorer:

Dawgs were 3-10 from the field (and 1-6 from the free throw line) in overtime:

Men’s Soccer

Sunday’s NCAA Tournament match between No. 2 Washington and Portland can be watched here on Pac-12.com at 5pm.

Retro Dot:

The ENERGY in this voiceover:

