If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!

.

Football

Coverage From Dawgman:

.

The Daily:

Bob Gregory says he is trying to “keep these guys focused, because we still have a lot of really cool stuff to play for.”

.

Seattle Times:

.

Lots of UW coaching talk in the first 20 minutes of this “Podcast that cares about every part of college football.”

NEW SHOW



A trip around the coach carousel, with lots on Washington, Virginia Tech, LSU, North Texas, and more. Plus the FIU disaster and Week 12.



Spotify: https://t.co/kNzyEXt8AD

Stitcher: https://t.co/v6DW72bBeG

Google: https://t.co/iXvK4LdoDS

Apple: https://t.co/QDHmUUpEVO — Split Zone Duo (@SplitZoneDuo) November 18, 2021

.

Men’s Basketball

The Huskies lost 77-72 in overtime to Wyoming Thursday night, and Percy Allen says UW couldn’t stop Wyoming’s Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado.

.

Terrell Brown Jr. went off, but no one else scored more than 10 points for the Huskies, with senior Jamal Bey the next closest scorer:

A huge night for Terrell Brown Jr. wasn't enough to keep @UW_MBB afloat Tuesday, where it fell in overtime to Wyoming | via @sydneym_nash

https://t.co/7JKIMbt7oX — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 19, 2021

.

Dawgs were 3-10 from the field (and 1-6 from the free throw line) in overtime:

FINAL STATS: Terrell Brown, Jr's 30 points were not enough for @UW_MBB Thursday night, as they lost to Wyoming in OT, 77-72. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/MtN8Wa9x3i — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 19, 2021

.

Men’s Soccer

Sunday’s NCAA Tournament match between No. 2 Washington and Portland can be watched here on Pac-12.com at 5pm.

️ Mark it down. The Huskies will take on Portland this Sunday in our NCAA Tournament second round match! #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/CY562dx5UR — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 19, 2021

.

Retro Dot:

The ENERGY in this voiceover:

.