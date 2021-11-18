Wyoming outlasts the Washington Huskies in OT 77-72

In the battle of UW’s, Wyoming (3-0) pulls away late in Overtime to take down the Washington Huskies (2-2) by a score of 77-72. The Huskies had no answer for the 6’9 Graham Ike in the paint who scored 26 points and 10 rebounds despite sitting 10+ minutes in the 2nd half in foul trouble. 6’7 PG Hunter Maldonado also was a force in the paint scoring 24 points on countless post ups.

It seemed like early on, Washington’s strategy was to take away the 3 after Wyoming came in scorching hot from beyond the arc. The Huskies held Wyoming to 3/16 shooting (18.8%) from 3 but left the paint wide open for Ike and Maldonado throughout the game.

Terrell Brown almost had a career high (31) but settled for a UW high of 30 points on 10-29 shooting and 9-10 at the foul line.

Washington got off to a pretty quick start, scoring 10 points in the first minutes and going back and forth with Wyoming. The Huskies also started out in their Man to man defense in a surprise move but it didn’t affect Graham Ike one bit. Wyoming went early and often to the big man, going to work against Nate Roberts with not much resistance.

While Ike was scoring down low, Jamal Bey hit his first two shots including a 3 and Terrell Brown hit his first 3 of the season to give Washington a 10-6 lead at the under 16 minute time-out. Bey’s Layup would be the last UW bucket for over 5 minutes and Wyoming went on a 16-3 run to build a 22-13 lead with 9 minutes left. The Huskies at one point missed 12 straight shots and 1/15 during that stretch. Wyoming on the other hand kept feeding Ike and PG Hunter Maldonado hit a 3, as well as started posting up himself for a few buckets.

Washington finally broke the ice cold shooting with an energy play from Langston Wilson, scoring on an offensive rebound put back. The Huskies goes on their own 13-6 run led by a collective effort from a couple Terrell Brown layups; a Jamal Bey jumper; a Cole Bajema 3 and a big 3 by Daejon Davis to give the Dawgs their first lead. Defense helped create the run by causing two shot clock violations and a big block by Jackson Grant on Ike.

It was looking like Washington started to figure things out when Wyoming went back to Ike for a few buckets while Washington struggled closing out the half. In one sequence late in the 1st half, Daejon Davis missed an open layup, while he may have been fouled but no call. Then on the other end, a rebound falls out of Davis’ hands which should have been easily secured. Wyoming makes the Huskies pay with a Graham Ike bucket right after.

Wyoming went to half with a 34-31 lead, led by Graham Ike with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Terrell Brown led UW with 9 points and Jamal Bey had 8 points on 3-5 shooting. One bright side was Wyoming only shooting 1/8 from 3 after shooting over 42% on 42 attempts in their first two games. Almost seemed like the Huskies were going to allow the post ups to eliminate the 3 point shot.

Sluggish Start to the 2nd half

Washington came out of the locker room and couldn’t score a FG for the first 5 minutes but was able to get two quick fouls on Graham Ike. Ike went to the bench with 3 fouls with 18 minutes left.

The Huskies couldn’t take advantage and forced too many 3 point attempts instead of attacking the hoop. Wyoming pulled to a 6 point lead. Davis also picks up his 4th foul and Wyoming is in the bonus with 14 minutes left.

Langston Wilson breaks another UW scoring drought with a nice post move and immediately picks up a defensive rebound. Wilson brought a lot of energy in the game with 8 points and 12 rebounds, including 7 offensive rebounds.

With Wyoming in the bonus at the 14 minute mark, it was Washington that found their way to the free throw line more, led by Terrell Brown. Down the stretch it was the Terrell Brown show getting bucket after bucket and shooting 10 free throws in the 2nd half.

PJ Fuller made his presence felt with Daejon Davis in foul trouble by forcing a turnover off the press and then finishing with an athletic layup. PJ then scored another layup to tie the game with 11:42 left and then hitting a big 3 to give UW a 56-54 lead with 7:50 left. It was much needed help for Brown but unfortunately that is where the help dried out.

With Ike still on the bench with foul trouble, Washington found itself up 6 point and even pulled to a 62-55 lead until Xavier DuSell hit a deep 3 falling away with a hand in his face too pull within 4 with 4:55 left. From there, Washington went cold, missing their next 5 shots and falling behind two until Terrell Brown made an incredible And 1 layup to take the lead by 1.

This makes points 25, 26, TWENTY-SEVEN tonight for Terrell



Wyoming was able to tie the game at 65 on a Graham Ike free throw but left 28 seconds for Washington to take the final shot. With Brown holding the ball and letting the time expire, Wyoming sent two defenders to try and force the ball out of Brown’s hands. Instead, they over committed and Brown had a wide open lane to the basket and just missed a 2 foot runner over Ike that would have given Washington the lead. Brown probably makes that shot 9/10 times but unfortunately the game was sent to OT.

Over-time was all Wyoming as they kept going down low to Ike and Maldonado for close range buckets. Washington had one more run in them down 6 and had a chance to get the ball back down 3 by forcing a steal in what seemed to be a jump ball. Instead, the refs awarded a timeout to Maldonado. UW had another chance to tie the game with 1:14 left but Jamal Bey shot an air ball that was deflected out of bounds by Wyoming. With 6 seconds left on the shot clock, Brown shot up another 3 with the shot clock expiring that just rimmed out.

From there Wyoming hit 4 free throws to ice the game and that was all she wrote. Wyoming wins the battle of UW’s by a score of 77 to 72.

It wasn’t a game that Washington necessarily deserved to win but they had a golden opportunity at the end of regulation and ran out of gas in Overtime. It was an old school type of game with PG’s shooting mid range shots and an old fashioned Post dominating the paint.

Washington heads to South Dakota for a 3 game tournament starting Monday 11/22 against George Mason at 6:30 PM Pacific on ESPN+.

Quick Hitters: