Thursday Dots: Games Galore

- Mike Vorel talked to some Washington commits to find out — despite the coaching change, why haven’t you decommitted?
- Christian Caple looks at five questions that should be asked of any potential head coach candidates.
- Percy Allen takes a look at Wyoming, who UW men’s basketball team plays tonight.
- 247Sports interviews some directors of player personnel and other staff to get a look behind the scenes in the transfer portal.
If you’re looking for an excuse to check out the new Kraken Community Iceplex, the men’s club hockey team plays WSU this Saturday. I recommend it, KCI is nice. (Plus you can get a a good-ass Margharita pizza for $14 in the bar upstairs.)
UPDATE - Saturday night game is at 6:15 PM https://t.co/y0pRejMfsO— Washington Men’s Ice Hockey (@uw_icehockey) November 18, 2021
Any students reading this, this is for you:
Y’all want to support our @UW_MSoccer to cheer them on in the @NCAASoccer tournament? Get to the gates early at husky soccer stadium and be on of the first 100 to get in free and be there to cheer on our dawgs!#GoHuskies https://t.co/Fxn753LPB5— The Dawg Pack (Is Back) (@UWDawgPack) November 18, 2021
Big match ups this weekend!! JOIN US FRIDAY AND SUNDAY TO CHEER ON OUR DAWGS!!! @UWVolleyball see you soon volleydawgs #PointHuskies https://t.co/jnMEngS5WI— The Dawg Pack (Is Back) (@UWDawgPack) November 17, 2021
If any of you are the parents of softball players and want to A) give your kid the opportunity to learn from the best and B) indoctrinate them as lifelong Husky Softball fans, I cannot recommend these camps enough. (Seriously, why do you think ya girl is such a cheerleader for Coach Tarr and UW Softball? It certainly isn’t not because 2005-2008 me was at a crapload of these and learned how to throw a change up from Coach Gaw or anything...)
Register for Husky Softball clinics, beginning in January!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) November 15, 2021
➤ Sis Bates Infield Academy
➤ Wednesday Night Hitting Clinics
➤ Pitching Academy
➤ Future Stars Clinic
➤ Coaches Clinic
More info >> https://t.co/jqsGHptNeu#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/CNpActKMsw
Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Warren Moon! @ProFootballHOF x @WMoon1 pic.twitter.com/X8LlhuoOYe— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 18, 2021
Good boi:
Three years ago today, @DubsUW began his official mascot duties by leading the runout after halftime. #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/V2OKChbm5m— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 17, 2021
