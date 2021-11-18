Thursday Dots: Games Galore

Mike Vorel talked to some Washington commits to find out — despite the coaching change, why haven’t you decommitted?

Christian Caple looks at five questions that should be asked of any potential head coach candidates.

Percy Allen takes a look at Wyoming, who UW men’s basketball team plays tonight.

If you’re looking for an excuse to check out the new Kraken Community Iceplex, the men’s club hockey team plays WSU this Saturday. I recommend it, KCI is nice. (Plus you can get a a good-ass Margharita pizza for $14 in the bar upstairs.)

UPDATE - Saturday night game is at 6:15 PM https://t.co/y0pRejMfsO — Washington Men’s Ice Hockey (@uw_icehockey) November 18, 2021

Any students reading this, this is for you:

Y’all want to support our @UW_MSoccer to cheer them on in the @NCAASoccer tournament? Get to the gates early at husky soccer stadium and be on of the first 100 to get in free and be there to cheer on our dawgs!#GoHuskies https://t.co/Fxn753LPB5 — The Dawg Pack (Is Back) (@UWDawgPack) November 18, 2021

Big match ups this weekend!! JOIN US FRIDAY AND SUNDAY TO CHEER ON OUR DAWGS!!! @UWVolleyball see you soon volleydawgs #PointHuskies https://t.co/jnMEngS5WI — The Dawg Pack (Is Back) (@UWDawgPack) November 17, 2021

If any of you are the parents of softball players and want to A) give your kid the opportunity to learn from the best and B) indoctrinate them as lifelong Husky Softball fans, I cannot recommend these camps enough. (Seriously, why do you think ya girl is such a cheerleader for Coach Tarr and UW Softball? It certainly isn’t not because 2005-2008 me was at a crapload of these and learned how to throw a change up from Coach Gaw or anything...)

Register for Husky Softball clinics, beginning in January!



➤ Sis Bates Infield Academy

➤ Wednesday Night Hitting Clinics

➤ Pitching Academy

➤ Future Stars Clinic

➤ Coaches Clinic



More info >> https://t.co/jqsGHptNeu#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/CNpActKMsw — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) November 15, 2021

Good boi:

Three years ago today, @DubsUW began his official mascot duties by leading the runout after halftime. #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/V2OKChbm5m — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 17, 2021

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.