Thursday Dots: Games Galore

Men’s basketball, volleyball, men’s soccer, men’s hockey, softball camps, oh my!

By Gabey Lucas
USC v Washington Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

If you’re looking for an excuse to check out the new Kraken Community Iceplex, the men’s club hockey team plays WSU this Saturday. I recommend it, KCI is nice. (Plus you can get a a good-ass Margharita pizza for $14 in the bar upstairs.)

Any students reading this, this is for you:

If any of you are the parents of softball players and want to A) give your kid the opportunity to learn from the best and B) indoctrinate them as lifelong Husky Softball fans, I cannot recommend these camps enough. (Seriously, why do you think ya girl is such a cheerleader for Coach Tarr and UW Softball? It certainly isn’t not because 2005-2008 me was at a crapload of these and learned how to throw a change up from Coach Gaw or anything...)

Good boi:

Do good things, don’t do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

