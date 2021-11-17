Wednesday Dots: Oh Captain, My Captain

Oh it’s so funny to be seeing you after so long, girl

We have all engaged in reckless speculation about UW’s next football coach. Now, we have a sourced report from Bruce Feldman to give some substance to the speculation. Feldman says the Dawgs have ISU’s Matt Campbell and Baylor’s Dave Aranda at the top of the list. That type of proven head coach with the potential to do even more in the right situation is exactly where I want Washington to be shopping.

Also at The Athletic, Christian Caple digs into the qualities the new head coach should bring to the table. He puts CEO skills and recruiting prowess at the top of the list. Given the type of coaches who lead the most successful programs in the country, I tend to agree.

Mike Vorel extrapolates from Bob Gregory’s comments on the QB situation in today’s story for the Times. With Sam Huard approaching the limit of game time that will maintain his redshirt and Dylan Morris continuing to struggle, grad transfer Patrick O’Brien’s name has entered the conversation. If Morris remains erratic against Colorado, it couldn’t hurt to give O’Brien an opportunity.

A new NFL mock draft from ESPN has the Arizona Cardinals taking Trent McDuffie in the first round. By my calculations, that would give the Cards more UW DBs than they have roster sports.

The Husky men’s soccer team earned the #2 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play their opening match against the winner of a Seattle U.-Portland playoff game. The Dawgs will host the match-up on campus on Sunday.

UW Athletics has secured Gensler and Mortenson to design and construct the Basketball Training & Operations Facility and Health & High Performance Center.



The project, which already received approval from the Board of Regents, is expected to open in 2024.https://t.co/P9utRTQOeJ — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 17, 2021

Rounding out our All-Pac-12 honors with these three Dawgs!



Kalani Kossa-Rienzi

Nick Scardina

Christian Soto



Kalani and Nick pick up their first career All-Pac-12 honors, while Soto receives an all-conference honor for the third straight season!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/HEE6ceoiSL — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 16, 2021