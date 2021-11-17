 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Dots: Oh Captain, My Captain

News on the coaching front

By aberg77
Northern Iowa v Iowa State Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

Oh it’s so funny to be seeing you after so long, girl

And with the way you look I understand

That you were not impressed

But I heard you let that little friend of mine

Take off your Dots

  • We have all engaged in reckless speculation about UW’s next football coach. Now, we have a sourced report from Bruce Feldman to give some substance to the speculation. Feldman says the Dawgs have ISU’s Matt Campbell and Baylor’s Dave Aranda at the top of the list. That type of proven head coach with the potential to do even more in the right situation is exactly where I want Washington to be shopping.

  • Mike Vorel extrapolates from Bob Gregory’s comments on the QB situation in today’s story for the Times. With Sam Huard approaching the limit of game time that will maintain his redshirt and Dylan Morris continuing to struggle, grad transfer Patrick O’Brien’s name has entered the conversation. If Morris remains erratic against Colorado, it couldn’t hurt to give O’Brien an opportunity.

