Dots: Second But Not Satisfied

New, 8 comments

The men’s soccer team is the #2 overall seed and men’s basketball squeaked out a win

By Max Vrooman
Washington Men’s Soccer Twitter

Men’s Soccer Dots

  • The Washington Men’s Soccer team earned the #2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and will take on the winner of Seattle/Portland in the 2nd round. They ended up 2nd in the conference and in the seeding to Oregon State after going 0-1-1 against the Beavers with the controversial loss occurring after a pair of red cards left them 2 men down.

Football Dots

  • The Seattle Times put together their list of every candidate they’ve heard bandied about by the media and fans alike.
  • Scott Eklund at Dawgman has a podcast with former UW recruiting head Cooper Petagna who subsequently went to Oregon and now works for 247 sports about the recent news in Husky football.
  • I’m not going to tell you how to spend your money but I don’t think you’ll regret it given the UW coaching search paying $5 for at least this month for Split Zone Duo’s Patreon podcast feed. Stephen Godfrey is as plugged in to the coaching carousel as anyone and he spent the majority of his solo show yesterday talking about the UW opening and where the Huskies might turn.
  • The list of schools with vacancies only increased after Virginia Tech fired coach Justin Fuente this morning.

Basketball Dots

