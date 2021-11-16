Men’s Soccer Dots
- The Washington Men’s Soccer team earned the #2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and will take on the winner of Seattle/Portland in the 2nd round. They ended up 2nd in the conference and in the seeding to Oregon State after going 0-1-1 against the Beavers with the controversial loss occurring after a pair of red cards left them 2 men down.
Football Dots
- The Seattle Times put together their list of every candidate they’ve heard bandied about by the media and fans alike.
- Scott Eklund at Dawgman has a podcast with former UW recruiting head Cooper Petagna who subsequently went to Oregon and now works for 247 sports about the recent news in Husky football.
- I’m not going to tell you how to spend your money but I don’t think you’ll regret it given the UW coaching search paying $5 for at least this month for Split Zone Duo’s Patreon podcast feed. Stephen Godfrey is as plugged in to the coaching carousel as anyone and he spent the majority of his solo show yesterday talking about the UW opening and where the Huskies might turn.
- The list of schools with vacancies only increased after Virginia Tech fired coach Justin Fuente this morning.
Now up to 12 FBS coaching changes.. with two weeks left in the regular season:— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 16, 2021
Virginia Tech
LSU
TCU
USC
Washington
Washington State
Akron
UMass
FIU
—filled—
Georgia Southern (Clay Helton)
UConn (Jim Mora)
Texas Tech (Joey McGuire)
Basketball Dots
- Washington ended the game on a 25-15 run to pull away late over Texas Southern last night. Terrell Brown Jr. finished with game highs of 20 points and 9 assists for the Dawgs and you can check out my game recap here.
- Dawgman has notes from the post-game press conference following the win.
